Paris Olympics: Who Are The Flag-Bearers At The Closing Ceremony?

The Olympics is full of athletes who have realised an impossible childhood dream around many who doubted they could go the distance. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results|Full Coverage)
However, they were believers, each one of them, and one that mattered the most.
Well, Paris and beyond will sing songs and tell stories of these incredible athletes, and to top it all off, a few get to lead their country as flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Games.
Swimming stars will be super prominent among the flag-bearers when the athletes give a goodbye hug to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at the Stade de France on Sunday night.
Leon Marchand has been a shining light, as bright as ever, with his four gold medals and is set to carry the French flag on a historic farewell night under the Parisian skies.
While for the United States, Katie Ledecky will lead along with rower Nick Mead. The excitement can be felt in the air over what Thomas Jolly has created to put together to bring down curtains on a sporting feast after a spectacular open-air opening ceremony on Seine.
For India, legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker will lead the charge.
The closing ceremony will feature athletes’ parade and the handing over of the Olympic flag to the organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Who are the flag bearers for the 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony?
Here is a look at some of those who will take part:
|Nation
|Male Flag-Bearer
|Female Flag-Bearer
|India
|PR Sreejesh
|Manu Bhaker
|USA
|Nick Mead
|Katie Ledecky
|France
|Leon Marchand
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
|Australia
|Matt Wearn
|Kaylee McKeown
|Italy
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|Rossella Fiamingo
|Ireland
|Daniel Wiffen
|Mona McSharry
The closing ceremony is expected to witness more than 100 performers, dancers, acrobats as well as circus artists, and will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.