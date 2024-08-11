Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Who Are The Flag-Bearers At The Closing Ceremony?

Well, Paris and beyond will sing songs and tell stories of these incredible athletes, and to top it all off, a few get to lead their country as flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Games

2024 Paris Olympics-Opening Ceremony
The cauldron is lit by torch bearers Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
info_icon

The Olympics is full of athletes who have realised an impossible childhood dream around many who doubted they could go the distance. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results|Full Coverage)

However, they were believers, each one of them, and one that mattered the most. 

Well, Paris and beyond will sing songs and tell stories of these incredible athletes, and to top it all off, a few get to lead their country as flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Games. 

Swimming stars will be super prominent among the flag-bearers when the athletes give a goodbye hug to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at the Stade de France on Sunday night. 

Leon Marchand has been a shining light, as bright as ever, with his four gold medals and is set to carry the French flag on a historic farewell night under the Parisian skies. 

While for the United States, Katie Ledecky will lead along with rower Nick Mead. The excitement can be felt in the air over what Thomas Jolly has created to put together to bring down curtains on a sporting feast after a spectacular open-air opening ceremony on Seine.

For India, legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker will lead the charge.

The closing ceremony will feature athletes’ parade and the handing over of the Olympic flag to the organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. 

Who are the flag bearers for the 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony?

Here is a look at some of those who will take part:

Nation Male Flag-Bearer Female Flag-Bearer
India PR Sreejesh Manu Bhaker
USA Nick Mead Katie Ledecky
France Leon Marchand Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
Australia Matt Wearn Kaylee McKeown
Italy Gregorio Paltrinieri Rossella Fiamingo
Ireland Daniel Wiffen Mona McSharry

The closing ceremony is expected to witness more than 100 performers, dancers, acrobats as well as circus artists, and will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  2. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
Football News
  1. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  2. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  3. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  4. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  5. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Character Assassination Attempt’: Sebi Chief Madhabi Buch On Adani Link In Hindenburg Report
  2. Chief Justice Recalls Scene From This Movie To Emphasise Empathy In Young Doctors
  3. Himachal Pradesh Floods: 135 Roads Closed, Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts
  4. ‘Adani Mega Scam': Congress Seeks JPC Probe After Hindenburg Report On SEBI Chief
  5. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
Entertainment News
  1. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
  2. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  3. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  4. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  5. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
  2. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  3. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
  4. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  5. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13