Paris Olympics 2024: Swimmer Tamara Potocka Collapses Post Women's 200-Meter Individual Medley Race

Tamara Potocka, 21, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention after the women's 200-meter individual medley at Paris Olympics 2024

tamara-potocka-paris-olympoics-swimming-ap-photo
Slovakia's Tamara Potocka is taken on stretcher from the pool deck after collapsing following a heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics. She was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Potocka, 21, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personnel at the pool said she was conscious.

Potocka collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck. It was not clear if she received CPR.

Israeli swimmer Lea Polonsky, who swam two heats after Potocka, said swimmers know their sport has inherent risks.

“Of course, that's something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit,” she added.

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights

BY Associated Press

“You always know something like that can happen. It's not something you think about during the race, but it's always there.”

This is Potocka's first Olympics. She resides in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.

Potocka finished seventh in her heat in two minutes &14.20 seconds. Her time was not fast enough to advance her to the event's semi-finals, which eliminated her from the competition.

