Winning an Olympic medal is a big thing in itself and winning it multiple times shows the sheer dominance in a sporting event. There are only 40 athletes in history to win the Olympic medals in double digits. (More Sports News)
Michael Phelps, the American ace swimmer and a record 23-time Olympic gold medallist, has the most Olympic medals - 28 including three silver and two bronze medals. USSR's Larisa Latynina is second on the list with a total of 18 medals in Gymnastics including nine gold, five silver and four bronze.
The 27-year-old Katie Ledecky is the only athlete from the list who will be participating in this year's edition in Paris. She has 10 medals including seven gold and three silver in Swimming.
Ledecky will be competing in her fourth Olympics and a prime contender for the gold medal in the women's freestyle category. The United States star is a favourite for the 800m and 1500m free, where she is both the reigning Olympic champion and World Record holder.
Here is the list of the Olympic (both summer and winter games) medal-winners in double-digits:
|No.
|Athlete
|Country
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Michael Phelps
|USA
|Swimming
|23
|3
|2
|28
|2
|Larisa Latynina
|USSR
|Gymnastics
|9
|5
|4
|18
|3
|Marit Bjorgen
|Norway
|Cross-country Skiing
|8
|4
|3
|15
|4
|Nikolay Andrianov
|USSR
|Gymnastics
|7
|5
|3
|15
|5
|Ole Einar Bjorndalen
|Norway
|Biathlon, Cross-country Skiing
|8
|4
|1
|13
|6
|Boris Shakhlin
|USSR
|Gymnastics
|7
|4
|2
|13
|7
|Ireen Wust
|Netherlands
|Speed Skating
|6
|5
|2
|13
|8
|Edoardo Mangiarotti
|Italy
|Fencing
|6
|5
|2
|13
|9
|Ono Takashi
|Japan
|Gymnastics
|5
|4
|4
|13
|10
|Paavo Nurmi
|Finland
|Biathlon, Cross-country Skiing
|9
|3
|0
|12
|11
|Birgit Fischer
|Germany
|Kayaking
|8
|4
|0
|12
|12
|Bjorn Daehlie
|Norway
|Cross-country Skiing
|8
|4
|0
|12
|13
|Kato Sawao
|Japan
|Gymnastics
|8
|3
|1
|12
|14
|Jenny Thompson
|USA
|Swimming
|8
|3
|1
|12
|15
|Isabell Werth
|Germany
|equestrian
|7
|5
|0
|12
|16
|Ryan Lochte
|USA
|Swimming
|6
|3
|3
|12
|17
|Dara Torres
|USA
|Swimming
|4
|4
|4
|12
|18
|Alexei Nemov
|Russia
|Gymnastics
|4
|2
|6
|12
|19
|Natalie Coughlin
|USA
|Swimming
|3
|4
|5
|12
|20
|Mark Spitz
|USA
|Swimming
|9
|1
|1
|11
|21
|Matthew Biondi
|USA
|Swimming
|8
|2
|1
|11
|22
|Vera Caslavska
|Czechoslovakia
|Gymnastics
|7
|4
|0
|11
|23
|Viktor Chukarin
|USSR
|Gymnastics
|7
|3
|1
|11
|24
|Allyson Felix
|USA
|Track And Field
|7
|3
|1
|11
|25
|Carl Townsend Osburn
|USA
|Shooting
|5
|4
|2
|11
|26
|Emma McKeon
|Australia
|Swimming
|5
|2
|4
|11
|27
|Arianna Fontana
|Italy
|Speed Skating
|2
|4
|5
|11
|28
|Carl Lewis
|USA
|Track And Field
|9
|1
|0
|10
|29
|Katie Ledecky
|USA
|Swimming
|7
|3
|0
|10
|30
|Aladar Gerevich
|Hungary
|Fencing
|7
|1
|2
|10
|31
|Nakayama Akinori
|Japan
|Gymnastics
|6
|2
|2
|10
|32
|Vitaly Scherbo
|Belarus
|Gymnastics
|6
|0
|4
|10
|33
|Agnes Keleti
|Hungary
|Gymnastics
|5
|3
|2
|10
|34
|Gary Hall, Jr.
|USA
|Swimming
|5
|3
|2
|10
|35
|Polina Astakhova
|USSR
|Gymnastics
|5
|2
|3
|10
|36
|Raisa Smetanina
|USSR
|Cross-country Skiing
|4
|5
|1
|10
|37
|Allison Schmitt
|USA
|Swimming
|4
|3
|3
|10
|38
|Aleksandr Dityatin
|USSR
|Gymnastics
|3
|6
|1
|10
|39
|Stefania Belmondo
|Italy
|Cross-country Skiing
|2
|3
|5
|10
|40
|Franziska van Almsick
|Germany
|Swimming
|0
|4
|6
|10
Franziska van Almsick is the only athlete from the list who failed to win a gold medal. The former German swimmer has won four silver and six bronze medals in the Olympics.