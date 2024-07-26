Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Ledecky Eyes More Glory - Check List Of Athletes With Double-Digit Medals

The 27-year-old Katie Ledecky is the only athlete from the list who will be participating in this year's edition in Paris. She has 10 medals including seven gold and three silver in swimming

USA's ace swimmer Katie Ledecky under the water during swimming. Photo: X | Katie Ledecky
Winning an Olympic medal is a big thing in itself and winning it multiple times shows the sheer dominance in a sporting event. There are only 40 athletes in history to win the Olympic medals in double digits. (More Sports News)

Michael Phelps, the American ace swimmer and a record 23-time Olympic gold medallist, has the most Olympic medals - 28 including three silver and two bronze medals. USSR's Larisa Latynina is second on the list with a total of 18 medals in Gymnastics including nine gold, five silver and four bronze.

The 27-year-old Katie Ledecky is the only athlete from the list who will be participating in this year's edition in Paris. She has 10 medals including seven gold and three silver in Swimming.

Ledecky will be competing in her fourth Olympics and a prime contender for the gold medal in the women's freestyle category. The United States star is a favourite for the 800m and 1500m free, where she is both the reigning Olympic champion and World Record holder.

Here is the list of the Olympic (both summer and winter games) medal-winners in double-digits:

No. Athlete Country Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Michael Phelps USA Swimming 23 3 2 28
2 Larisa Latynina USSR Gymnastics 9 5 4 18
3 Marit Bjorgen Norway Cross-country Skiing 8 4 3 15
4 Nikolay Andrianov USSR Gymnastics 7 5 3 15
5 Ole Einar Bjorndalen Norway Biathlon, Cross-country Skiing 8 4 1 13
6 Boris Shakhlin USSR Gymnastics 7 4 2 13
7 Ireen Wust Netherlands Speed Skating 6 5 2 13
8 Edoardo Mangiarotti Italy Fencing 6 5 2 13
9 Ono Takashi Japan Gymnastics 5 4 4 13
10 Paavo Nurmi Finland Biathlon, Cross-country Skiing 9 3 0 12
11 Birgit Fischer Germany Kayaking 8 4 0 12
12 Bjorn Daehlie Norway Cross-country Skiing 8 4 0 12
13 Kato Sawao Japan Gymnastics 8 3 1 12
14 Jenny Thompson USA Swimming 8 3 1 12
15 Isabell Werth Germany equestrian 7 5 0 12
16 Ryan Lochte USA Swimming 6 3 3 12
17 Dara Torres USA Swimming 4 4 4 12
18 Alexei Nemov Russia Gymnastics 4 2 6 12
19 Natalie Coughlin USA Swimming 3 4 5 12
20 Mark Spitz USA Swimming 9 1 1 11
21 Matthew Biondi USA Swimming 8 2 1 11
22 Vera Caslavska Czechoslovakia Gymnastics 7 4 0 11
23 Viktor Chukarin USSR Gymnastics 7 3 1 11
24 Allyson Felix USA Track And Field 7 3 1 11
25 Carl Townsend Osburn USA Shooting 5 4 2 11
26 Emma McKeon Australia Swimming 5 2 4 11
27 Arianna Fontana Italy Speed Skating 2 4 5 11
28 Carl Lewis USA Track And Field 9 1 0 10
29 Katie Ledecky USA Swimming 7 3 0 10
30 Aladar Gerevich Hungary Fencing 7 1 2 10
31 Nakayama Akinori Japan Gymnastics 6 2 2 10
32 Vitaly Scherbo Belarus Gymnastics 6 0 4 10
33 Agnes Keleti Hungary Gymnastics 5 3 2 10
34 Gary Hall, Jr. USA Swimming 5 3 2 10
35 Polina Astakhova USSR Gymnastics 5 2 3 10
36 Raisa Smetanina USSR Cross-country Skiing 4 5 1 10
37 Allison Schmitt USA Swimming 4 3 3 10
38 Aleksandr Dityatin USSR Gymnastics 3 6 1 10
39 Stefania Belmondo Italy Cross-country Skiing 2 3 5 10
40 Franziska van Almsick Germany Swimming 0 4 6 10

Franziska van Almsick is the only athlete from the list who failed to win a gold medal. The former German swimmer has won four silver and six bronze medals in the Olympics.

