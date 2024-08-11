The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are drawing to a close. After seventeen days of competitions that galloped with the cream of the world's athletes, which thrilled the whole world, the Closing Ceremony will make this Sunday, August 11, one not to forget. Following that unforgettable opening ceremony, expectations of the closing event are sky-high. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
The Olympics in Paris, opened ceremoniously with a historical opening ceremony on the Seine River, opened on 26 July and will be closed out on Sunday August 11 at the Stade de France.
What is in store as part of the entertainment in the closing function is a world audience getting a treat of immense talent. More than 100 performers comprising acrobats, dancers, and circus artists will come together with some internationally known singers to create a scintillating musical extravaganza.
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: Title - Records
The Closing Ceremony, titled "Records," is shrouded in mystery. While specific details remain under wraps, it's been revealed that part of the spectacular show will unfold in the sky, accompanied by stunning lighting effects.
The same artistic director who managed to bring on board Celine Dion singing Edith Piaf's timeless classic, L'Hymne à l'Amour halfway up the Eiffel Tower at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will run the Closing Ceremony.
With several celebrities expected to grace the stage, the evening promises to be a star-studded finale to the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Order Of Events According To IOC Factsheet
Official Greetings: The ceremony begins with greetings between the head of state of the host country and the President of the IOC.
National Anthem: The host country's national anthem is played, followed by the entrance of flags representing the participating nations.
Athlete Parade: Athletes from all participating countries parade into the stadium, a celebration of their achievements.
Victory Ceremony: After the athletes’ parade, a victory ceremony is held. The IOC, with the help of the OCOG, decides which event will have its medals presented during the closing ceremony. Often, one of the final medal ceremonies, such as the marathon, takes place during the Closing Ceremony.
Greek National Anthem: A tribute to the birthplace of the Olympic Games.
Extinguishing of the Olympic Flame: This symbolic act marks the end of the Games.
Handover Ceremony: The Olympic flag is passed from the host city to the next Olympic host city, signifying the transition
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony - Handover To Los Angeles
The Closing Ceremony will also feature the traditional extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the formal handover of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee, symbolizing the transition to the next Summer Games.
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony -Performers
The Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony is set to be a dazzling finale, with a particularly exciting segment focused on the handover to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.
California's music scene will take center stage as Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are confirmed to perform. This high-profile lineup promises to energize the global audience and generate excitement for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics.
Adding to the anticipation, H.E.R. will be performing the US national anthem, further emphasizing the spotlight on the United States as the next Olympic host.
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming And Schedule In IST
Paris Olympics closing ceremony will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website at 12:30 AM IST.