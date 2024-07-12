Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Who Was Pierre De Coubertin, His Contributions To Sport?

Pierre de Coubertin, also known as Charles Pierre de Fredy, was a French educator and historian. He is also widely known as the founder of the modern Olympic Games as well as the co-founder of the International Olympic Committee

Pierre de Coubertin, also known as Charles Pierre de Fredy, was a French educator and historian. He is also widely known as the founder of the modern Olympic Games as well as the co-founder of the International Olympic Committee.

Birth

Pierre de Coubertin was born on January 1, 1863 in Paris to an aristocratic family of nobles where he lived in four different homes, depending on the time of the year. He also lived at the Chateau de Mirville in Normandy that recently underwent restoration three years back - one that is open to the public ahead of the Paris Olympic Games. 

Contributions to sport and education

Pierre de Coubertin always had the vision to help reform French education and sport also was a major part of his ambitions. To add to it, he jointly formed the Union of French Athletic Sports Societies - that was one of the first-ever sporting governing bodies that came into life in 1890. 

It took control of over 60 smaller sporting societies with more than 7000 members covering a large area of amateur sport in France. He was also very-much active in education, ambitious to put in place sport-based experiences of a journey through England. 

After serving as an IOC President in 1925, he took the education reforms road and later played a pivotal role in establishing the Olympic Library in Switzerland. 

Revival of the Games

In wanting to bring peace and unity, Pierre looked to revive the Ancient Olympic Games in 1892. However, two years later, he was part of the first Olympic Congress and first IOC session that awarded the Modern Olympic Games to Athens, Greece.

Olympic Rings

The Olympic symbol of five rings that is seen on the Olympic flag is based on the design that was created by Coubertin in 1913. The Olympic Flag was created a year later in 1914, and was first used in 1920. 

