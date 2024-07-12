Other Sports

Athletics Federation Cancels Indian Grand Prix 4; No Reason Given

The cancellation means that the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes will not take the track and field for what would have been the final home fixture ahead of the 2024 Summer Games

Indian athletics squad goes for Poland training camp ahead of Paris Olympics, SAI Media photo
The Indian athletics squad departs for a training camp in Poland ahead of Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: SAI Media
The Athletics Federation of India has cancelled Indian Grand Prix 4, which was slated to be held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala on July 15, 2024. The national body has not assigned any reason for the cancellation. (More Sports News)

In a circular posted on July 6, the AFI shared the update. This means the Paris-bound (and other) athletes will not take the track and field for the final scheduled home fixture ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Indian Grand Prix 3 athletics meet 2024 was held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on June 12. The Paris Olympics-qualified Abha Khatua had clinched the women’s shot put title, and Sachin Yadav had won the men’s javelin throw event.

Abha Khatua posing for a photo after setting a new national record in women's shot put on Monday. - Photo: X/ @nnis_sports
Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Abha Khatua Sets National Record In Women's Shot Put

BY PTI

Meanwhile, the Asian Athletics Championships bronze medallist Jyothika Sri Dandi had come up with a personal best of 51.53 seconds to emerge victor in the women’s 400m final.

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan had defeated Asian Championships bronze medallist Nayana James in the final to claim the women’s long jump title.

A 30-strong Indian athletics squad, spearheaded by reigning javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra, will compete at the Paris 2024 Games, starting July 26. The Indian contingent includes eight athletes who were part of the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics. The Paris-bound squad features 18 male and 12 female athletes.

