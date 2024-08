Paris Olympics Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen Eyes Bronze Medal; Nisha Dahiya Starts Indian Wrestling Campaign

Lakshya Sen in action during his quarter-final against Chou Tien-Chen at Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live - Indian fans will be waiting with patient breath when Lakshya Sen takes to court tonight as he eyes a bronze in the badminton men's singles match. In other medal events, it's men's pole vault final as well as Women's discus throw final to look out for. In shooting, Men's 25m rapid fire pistol final will also conclude today. In the Indian contingent, wrestler Nisha will take the mat in the women's freestyle 68kg round of 16 tie. Checkout the live scores and updates here

5 Aug 2024, 10:02:35 am IST Day 10 At Paris Olympics - Indians In Action Today Shooting Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification) Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - 12:30 pm Table Tennis Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal) India vs Romania - 1:30 pm Sailing Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 - 3:45 pm Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 - 4:53 pm Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 - 6:15 pm Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 - 7:15 pm Wrestling Women's Freestyle 68kg 1/8 Final Nisha vs Tetiana Sova Rizhko (Ukraine) - 6:30 pm Athletics Women's 400m (Round 1) Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) - 3:57 pm Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1) Avinash Sable (Heat 2) - 10:50 pm Badminton Badminton Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff) Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) - 6:00 pm

5 Aug 2024, 09:56:36 am IST Convicted Of Rape, Steven Van De Velde, Eliminated Dutch beach volleyball player, Steven van de Velde who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from Paris Olympics when he and his partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.

5 Aug 2024, 09:23:45 am IST Medal Events For Day 10 And Timings In IST 11:00 - Triathlon - Mixed Relay 13:00 - Shooting - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final 14:25 - Badminton - Women’s Singles Final 15:15 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men’s Parallel Bars Final 16:08 - Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s Balance Beam Final 17:03 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men’s Horizontal Bar Final 17:53 - Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s Floor Exercise Final 18:00 - Badminton - Men’s Singles Medal Matches 18:30 - Shooting - Skeet Mixed Team Final 20:13 - Canoe Slalom - Women’s Kayak Cross Final 20:18 - Canoe Slalom - Men’s Kayak Cross Final 22:30 - Athletics - Men’s Pole Vault Final 23:16 - Cycling Track - Women’s Team Sprint Finals 00:00 - Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw Final 00:30 - 3x3 Basketball - Women’s Bronze Medal Game 00:45 - Athletics - Women’s 5000m Final 00:54 - Surfing - Men’s Bronze Medal Match 01:00 - 3x3 Basketball - Men’s Bronze Medal Game 01:17 - Athletics - Women’s 800m Final 01:30 - 3x3 Basketball - Women’s Gold Medal Game 01:35 - Surfing - Women’s Bronze Medal Match 02:00 - 3x3 Basketball - Men’s Gold Medal Game 02:16 - Surfing - Men’s Gold Medal Match 02:57 - Surfing - Women’s Gold Medal Match