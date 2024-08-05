Other Sports

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Highlights, Paris Olympics: Brave Indian Wrestler Goes Down Fighting In Quarter-Final Bout

Despite the immense pain after suffering an injury during the bout, Nisha Dahiya was brave in her approach, but her opponent capitalised to beat and book her place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Follow the highlights and updates of the women's freestyle 68kg bout, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
5 August 2024
5 August 2024
Nisha Dahiya loses her quarter-final bout to Sol Gum Pak at the Paris Games 2024 Eugene Hoshiko/AP
It was just not meant to be for India’s Nisha Dahiya. After enjoying a good 8-2 lead, she suffered an injury and had to concede the game 10-8. Despite the immense pain, she was brave in her approach but her opponent capitalised to book her place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Follow the highlights and updates of the women's freestyle 68kg bout, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

The quarter-final bout is scheduled to start at 7:33pm IST, but the actual timing depends on when previous bouts on her mat end.

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

With the wrestling quarter-finals in full flow, Nisha Dahiya's game is 10th on Mat B and the timings are subject to change.

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

We're almost there, just one bout away for India's Nisha Dahiya to take centre stage on the Parisian mat to make a mark. Will the pendulum swing her way?

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

Moments away now! After Nisha's comeback win in the pre-quarters, she now takes on Sol Gum Pak for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

And we're off. Brilliant opening for India. Four quick points. However, Gum can chase the bout. Nisha holding on and how! Excellent so far from the 25-year-old wrestler.

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

Nisha's putting on a tactical masterclass. Smooth piece of wrestling, super hard to defend against and this is deceptive stuff. Shoulder-to-shoulder stuff. India lead 4-0.

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

Nisha is not giving anything away as Gum has very limited attacking opportunities. However, she does have time on her side to launch a comeback. But, can she under pressure?

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

Dahiya racing along now. The score reads 6-1. What incredible operating from the Haryana-born wrestler. She is on the brink of a semi-final spot. 90 seconds away!

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

Just a minute away from clinching a semi-final spot is Nisha Dahiya. But she's hurt herself. Has she dislocated her finger? She looks in immense pain. Can she hold it together in the quarter-final of the Olympic Games!

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

Visibly in immense pain, Nisha goes down on the mat. However, the fight lives on, despite the excruciating pain. These are scenes no one wants to witness.

Nisha Dahiya Vs Sol Gum Pak Live Updates, Indian Wrestling At Paris Olympics

Nisha Dahiya in tears. Looks like a broken elbow or a shoulder. She's given it her all, however the result says another story, and one that would inflict heartache. She loses the bout 8-10.

Paris Olympics: Heartbreak For Fighting Nisha!

Nisha Dahiya goes down fighting to Korea’s Sol Gum Pak 10-8 in the quarter-final bout. Nisha tried to be super brave but the arm injury just looked a little too serious, and was in evident pain. The Indian wrestler enjoyed a 8-2 lead before the injury, and continued to keep wrestling. However, it was too much as Pak came back and sealed her semi-final berth.

That's Us!

It was a tough watch. However, the fight Nisha showed just proves what it takes to be an elite athlete. Thank you for joining, and until next time, take care!

