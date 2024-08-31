Indian shooters will once again be in focus as the sporting action at the Paris Paralympics 2024 enters the third day. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Three shooters shined for India on Friday, bringing three medals of different colours. Avani Lekhara won gold, Mona Agarwal clinched bronze and Manish Narwal took silver to complete the set for India. A fourth medal was added to India's kitty after Prithi claimed bronze in 100m sprint event.
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar and Rubina Francis will be the shooters carrying India's hopes on Saturday. In track and field, Parveen Kumar will compete in the javelin throw final F57 classification.
The para athlete to watch out for in India's case has to be the armless archer Sheetal Devi. The youngster will begin her knockout campaign on Saturday in the Round of 16. The medal matches in the compound archery event will take place on Saturday only and Sheetal remains the biggest medal hope for India on Saturday.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 31. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here.
Full India Schedule For August 31
|TIME (IST)
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETES
|12:00 PM Onwards
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SL3 Group Stage
|Mandeep Kaur
|1:00 PM
|Para Shooting
|R1 Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|Swaroop Unhalkar
|1:20 PM Onwards
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage
|Nitesh Kumar
|1:30 PM
|Para Cycling
|Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial (Qualification)
|Jyoti Gaderiya
|1:49 PM
|Para Cycling
|Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial C2 (Qualification)
|Arshad Shaik
|2:00 PM Onwards
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage
|Manoj Sarkar
|2:40 PM Onwards
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4 Group Stage
|Sukant Kadam
|2:40 PM Onwards
|Para Rowing
|Para Mixed Double Sculls (PR3 MIX2X) Repechage
|Anita and Kongannapalle Narayana
|3:20 PM Onwards
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4 Group Stage
|Tarun Dhillon
|3:30 PM Onwards
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6 Group Stage
|Krishna Nagar, Sivarajan Solamalai
|3:30 PM Onwards
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SH6 Group Stage
|Nithya Sre
|3:30 PM
|Para Shooting
|P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Qualification)
|Rubina Francis
|3:45 PM
|Para Shooting
|R1 Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (If Qualified)
|Swaroop Unhalkar
|4:00 PM
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage
|Manisha Ramdas
|5:10 PM
|Para Cycling
|Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial Final (If Qualified)
|Jyoti Gaderiya
|5:37 PM
|Para Cycling
|Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial C2 Final (If Qualified)
|Arshad Shaik
|6:15 PM
|Para Shooting
|P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified)
|Rubina Francis
|7:00 PM
|Para Archery
|Women's Individual Compound Open Rd of 16
|Sarita Kumari
|8:59 PM
|Para Archery
|Women's Individual Compound Open Rd of 16
|Sheetal Devi
|9:33 PM
|Para Archery
|Women's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals (If Qualified)
|Sarita Kumari
|10:07 PM
|Para Archery
|Women's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals (If Qualified)
|Sheetal Devi
|10:24 PM
|Para Archery
|Women's Individiual Compound Open Semifinals (If Qualified)
|Sarita Kumari
|10:30 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw F57 Final
|Parveen Kumar
|10:41 PM
|Para Archery
|Women's Individual Compound Open Semifinals (If Qualified)
|Sheetal Devi
|11:13 PM Onwards
|Para Archery
|Women's Individual Compound Open Medal Matches (If Qualified)
|Sheetal Devi, Sarita Kumari
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 live in India?
Indian fans can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of the Paris Paralympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.