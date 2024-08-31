Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 31 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 31. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

sheetal devi para archer X
Para archer Sheetal Devi. Photo: X | Sheetal Devi
Indian shooters will once again be in focus as the sporting action at the Paris Paralympics 2024 enters the third day. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Three shooters shined for India on Friday, bringing three medals of different colours. Avani Lekhara won gold, Mona Agarwal clinched bronze and Manish Narwal took silver to complete the set for India. A fourth medal was added to India's kitty after Prithi claimed bronze in 100m sprint event.

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. - AP/Felix Scheyer
Paris Paralympics: Indian Mixed Compound Archery Team Creates World Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar and Rubina Francis will be the shooters carrying India's hopes on Saturday. In track and field, Parveen Kumar will compete in the javelin throw final F57 classification.

The para athlete to watch out for in India's case has to be the armless archer Sheetal Devi. The youngster will begin her knockout campaign on Saturday in the Round of 16. The medal matches in the compound archery event will take place on Saturday only and Sheetal remains the biggest medal hope for India on Saturday.

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 31. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here.

Full India Schedule For August 31

TIME (IST) SPORTS EVENT ATHLETES
12:00 PM Onwards Para Badminton Women's Singles SL3 Group Stage Mandeep Kaur
1:00 PM Para Shooting R1 Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Swaroop Unhalkar
1:20 PM Onwards Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage Nitesh Kumar
1:30 PM Para Cycling Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial (Qualification) Jyoti Gaderiya
1:49 PM Para Cycling Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial C2 (Qualification) Arshad Shaik
2:00 PM Onwards Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage Manoj Sarkar
2:40 PM Onwards Para Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Group Stage Sukant Kadam
2:40 PM Onwards Para Rowing Para Mixed Double Sculls (PR3 MIX2X) Repechage Anita and Kongannapalle Narayana
3:20 PM Onwards Para Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Group Stage Tarun Dhillon
3:30 PM Onwards Para Badminton Men's Singles SH6 Group Stage Krishna Nagar, Sivarajan Solamalai
3:30 PM Onwards Para Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Group Stage Nithya Sre
3:30 PM Para Shooting P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Qualification) Rubina Francis
3:45 PM Para Shooting R1 Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (If Qualified) Swaroop Unhalkar
4:00 PM Para Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage Manisha Ramdas
5:10 PM Para Cycling Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial Final (If Qualified) Jyoti Gaderiya
5:37 PM Para Cycling Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial C2 Final (If Qualified) Arshad Shaik
6:15 PM Para Shooting P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified) Rubina Francis
7:00 PM Para Archery Women's Individual Compound Open Rd of 16 Sarita Kumari
8:59 PM Para Archery Women's Individual Compound Open Rd of 16 Sheetal Devi
9:33 PM Para Archery Women's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals (If Qualified) Sarita Kumari
10:07 PM Para Archery Women's Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals (If Qualified) Sheetal Devi
10:24 PM Para Archery Women's Individiual Compound Open Semifinals (If Qualified) Sarita Kumari
10:30 PM Para Athletics Men's Javelin Throw F57 Final Parveen Kumar
10:41 PM Para Archery Women's Individual Compound Open Semifinals (If Qualified) Sheetal Devi
11:13 PM Onwards Para Archery Women's Individual Compound Open Medal Matches (If Qualified) Sheetal Devi, Sarita Kumari

Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Streaming Details

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 live in India?

Indian fans can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the Sports 18 network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of the Paris Paralympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

