Other Sports

Olympic Games Controversies: From State-Sponsored Doping To Official Gaffes

The Olympic Games, after its inception in 1896, has had to witness the beautiful, the ugly, and the not-so-pretty events throughout the years

Olympic Rings, City Hall
A man walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Paris City Hall one year until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
info_icon

The Olympic Games, after its inception in 1896, has had to witness the beautiful, the ugly, and the not-so-pretty events throughout the years. (More Sports News)

With the clock going tick-tock at the rate of knots with the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on the horizon, let us have a look at some of the controversial moments in the history of the sporting extravaganza. 

Doping

Doping is a major global issue that takes the road international sporting events take. The International Sports Federation, led by the International Olympic Committee, has taken several measures in the last five decades or so to stop the spread of a dangerous disease named doping. 

With educational programs and encouraging medical treatments, it was expected to eventually go down, however, that has not been the case - and new, powerful techniques have occurred. 

Dope Testing - File
Paris Olympic Games 2024: What Is Blood Doping, Types And Potential Risks?

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

The first major doping case at the Beijing Olympics in 2022, involved one of the biggest names, and the country involved? Russia. 

The Russian athletes were competing as ROC, the short form for the Russian Olympic Committee at the Beijing Olympics because the county was banned for operating a state-sponsored doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games. 

Dark Hours

The events that occurred in 1972 to this day remains Olympics’ darkest hour, with 11 athletes and coaches from the Isreal’s Olympic delegation were murdered by the Black September in a siege.

It lasted almost a day, and also included a rescue attempt, resulting in deaths of five terrorists and a West German officer. However, it could be very ill-suited to call it a scandal. 

Don’ts

Even the Olympics, celebrated all over the globe like no other sporting event, has had its fair share share of embarrassing gaffes.

For example, during the 1998 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, a group of ceremonial doves were released to the nearby cauldron, and momentous after the flame was set off, the planet watched in disbelief that some of the birds were burned alive.

Yet another major mess occurred when the North Korea women’s soccer team was introduced with the South Korea flag just before the game against Colombia during the 2012 London Olympics. The team walked off in protest for over an hour before the organisers had to formally apologise for the error. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Afghanistan Women's Cricket Team - A Dream Crushed Under Taliban's Rule Will Re-Emerge?
  3. Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate To Join India As Assistant Coaches - Report
  4. MLC 2024: Freedom Too Hot To Handle For Super Kings In Dallas
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Opts To Field, SCO Aim First Victory In Tri-Series
Football News
  1. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  2. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  3. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  4. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Amit Shah Slams Opposition, Calls JMM 'Most Corrupt' And Rahul Gandhi 'Arrogant'
  2. Pune Police Recover Pistol Waved By IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Manorama In Viral Video
  3. J&K: Indian Army Deploys 500 Para Commandos To Nab Terrorists From Pak; Army Chief To Hold Meeting Today
  4. Will Scrap Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project Tender After Coming To Power: Uddhav Thackeray
  5. 'Will Create Division': Chirag Backs Caste Census, But Says Data Should Not Be Made Public
Entertainment News
  1. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  2. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  4. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate
US News
  1. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
  2. Oregon Fugitive On Run For 20 Years Was Using Dead Child's Identity, Arrested In Georgia
  3. Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages
  4. Global CrowdStrike Outage Disrupts Surgeries, Summer Travel Worldwide
  5. Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones
World News
  1. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
  2. Shoot-On-Sight, Internet Blocked, Over 100 Dead: Top Points On Bangladesh Quota Protests
  3. Oregon Fugitive On Run For 20 Years Was Using Dead Child's Identity, Arrested In Georgia
  4. Disneyland Workers Forced To Sleep In Cars Due To Low Wages
  5. Global CrowdStrike Outage Disrupts Surgeries, Summer Travel Worldwide
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: Amit Shah Slams Opposition, Calls JMM 'Most Corrupt' And Rahul Gandhi 'Arrogant'
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate