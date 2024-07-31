Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 50kg Round Of 16 Match

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics pre-quarterfinals with a tenacious victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in Paris on Sunday, July 28. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Trailing on three cards after the first round, the 28-year-old Indian prevailed by a 5-0 margin against the German in a rather messy round of 32 contest at the North Paris Arena.
Her next opponent is top-seed Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China, who received a first round bye.
When is Nikhat Zareen's Round of 16 match at Paris 2024 Olympics?
Nikhat Zareen's Round of 16 match at the Paris 2024 Olympics is on Thursday, August 1.
What time does Nikhat Zareen's Round of 16 match start?
Nikhat Zareen's Round of 16 match starts at around 2:30 PM IST and will be held at the North Paris Arena.
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.