New York Liberty 85-76 Dallas Wings, WNBA 2025: Bueckers Hopeful Pulled Muscle Won’t Sideline Her

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings, WNBA 2025: Paige Bueckers went off in the third quarter after suffering tightness in the muscle, and the guard later said that she is hopeful that the injury is not serious

Paige Bueckers in action for Dallas Wings against New York Liberty.
  • Dallas Wings lost 85-76 to New York Liberty in WNBA 2025.

  • Dallas Wings player Paige Bueckers went off in the third quarter with a pulled muscle.

  • Bueckers later said that she hoped the injury will "not take her out".

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers believes she has a pulled muscle in her back during Tuesday's 85-76 defeat to the New York Liberty.

Bueckers, who was the top pick in this year's WNBA draft, exited the game at the Barclays Centre late in the third quarter, heading to the locker room because of back tightness.

After receiving treatment, she returned to play in the fourth quarter, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists despite her team's loss.

In her rookie season, Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, and she leads the struggling Wings in several statistical categories.

Bueckers said: "I was just dribbling the ball and just felt a tightness come along. It's day to day. I'm hoping it won't take me out. Just get some treatment, get some rest.

"I think it's just a pulled muscle. I felt a strain, felt it tighten, so I am just getting it worked out."

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have traded guard Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm in exchange for forward Alysha Clark and a 2026 first-round pick.

Sykes is enjoying an outstanding season, posting 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, and was named to her first All-Star team earlier this summer.

Zia Cooke moved from the Storm to the Mystics as part of this trade but has since been waived, along with Sika Kone.

Seattle still retain two 2026 first-round picks after earlier trades, while Washington now hold three.

