WNBA: New York Liberty Roll Past Chicago Sky To Remain Unbeaten

New York, off to its best start in franchise history, scored the first 12 points of the game and cruised from there

Jaylyn Sherrod #0 of the New York Liberty battles Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the Chicago Sky
Jaylyn Sherrod #0 of the New York Liberty battles Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the Chicago Sky for the ball during the second half at Barclays Center on June 10, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Liberty won 85-66.
Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and seven assists, Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 85-66 on Tuesday night to become the ninth team in WNBA history to start a season 9-0.

Kennedy Burke made a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner off a nice no-look pass by Ionescu with 1.4 seconds left in the first half to take a 52-32 lead. Ionescu had 14 points in the first half and Stewart added 13.

The Liberty ended the third quarter on an 11-0 run and scored the opening six points of the fourth for a 76-42 advantage.

Chicago (2-6) had 22 turnovers and 28 field goals.

Burke finished with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Nyara Sabally made her first career start in place of Jonquel Jones, who did not play due to an ankle injury, and finished with nine points in 15 minutes.

Angel Reese led Chicago with a season-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Reese's 30th career double-double came in her 42nd game - the fewest needed to reach the mark in WNBA history.

Dream beat Clark-less Fever

Allisha Gray scored 23 points, Brionna Jones added a season-high 21 and the Atlanta Dream beat Indiana 77-58 as the Fever again played without Caitlin Clark.

Gray contributed a steal and a blocked shot in an 11-0 run in the third quarter that gave the Dream a 47-37 lead. Gray's 3-pointer stretched the lead to 54-42 late in the quarter. Atlanta outscored Indiana 23-9 in the decisive period.

Natasha Howard had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Fever.

Indiana coach Stephanie White announced on Monday that Clark would miss her fifth consecutive game with a left quadriceps strain.

White said before Tuesday night's game that Clark participated in “a little practice” on Monday and added it was in a “controlled environment.” White said Clark, who was with the team and watched from the Indiana bench, would participate in more practice this week.

It was the third meeting between the Eastern Conference teams this season, including two in Atlanta. The Fever took an 81-76 win before a sellout crowd at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, on May 22. Atlanta won 91-90 at Indiana on May 20.

