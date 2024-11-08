Neil Magny Vs Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Welterweight Bout

The main event at the UFC Vegas 100, sees no. 15 ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny against rising star Carlos Prates on Saturday, November 9. The event will be held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. (More Sports News)
Other main event also features international middle-weight star Reinier de Ridder make his UFC bow against veteran Gerald Meerschaert after Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) and current no. 13 strawweight star Luana Pinheiro lock horns against no. 14 Gillian Robertson.
UFC Vegas 100 fight card
Main Card
Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates; Welterweights
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder; Middleweights
Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj; Bantamweights
Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson; Strawweights
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic; Middleweights
Prelims
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Nicolas Dalby; Welterweights
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke; Welterweights
Cody Stamann vs. Da'Mon Blackshear; Bantamweights
Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Syguła; Bantamweights
Gaston Bolanos vs. Cortavious Romious; Bantamweights
Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli; Middleweights
UFC Vegas 100 Live Streaming:
When and where will UFC Vegas 100 take place?
The event takes place on Saturday (November 9) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
What time does UFC Vegas 100 start?
The preliminary card starts at 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 10). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 10).
Where to watch UFC Vegas 100 in India?
The UFC Vegas 100 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network in India. One can also live stream the same on Sony LIV app and website.