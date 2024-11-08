Other Sports

Neil Magny Vs Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Welterweight Bout

Here are the live streaming, timings and other details for the upcoming Magny vs Prates, UFC Vegas 100 main event

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Neil-Magny
Neil Magny (left) will be in action at the main event. Photo: X/UFCEurope
info_icon

The main event at the UFC Vegas 100, sees no. 15 ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny against rising star Carlos Prates on Saturday, November 9. The event will be held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. (More Sports News)

Other main event also features international middle-weight star Reinier de Ridder make his UFC bow against veteran Gerald Meerschaert after Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) and current no. 13 strawweight star Luana Pinheiro lock horns against no. 14 Gillian Robertson.

UFC Vegas 100 fight card

Main Card

  • Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates; Welterweights

  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder; Middleweights

  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj; Bantamweights

  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson; Strawweights

  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic; Middleweights

Prelims

  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Nicolas Dalby; Welterweights

  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke; Welterweights

  • Cody Stamann vs. Da'Mon Blackshear; Bantamweights

  • Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Syguła; Bantamweights

  • Gaston Bolanos vs. Cortavious Romious; Bantamweights

  • Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli; Middleweights

UFC Vegas 100 Live Streaming:

When and where will UFC Vegas 100 take place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 9) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

What time does UFC Vegas 100 start?

The preliminary card starts at 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 10). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 10).

Where to watch UFC Vegas 100 in India?

The UFC Vegas 100 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network in India. One can also live stream the same on Sony LIV app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy: India To Not Travel To Pakistan; Dubai Could Be Alternate Venue - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tim Paine Appointed Head Coach For Prime Minister's XI Against India
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Pakistan Opener Saim Ayub Does A 'Yuvraj Singh' Against Mitchell Starc - Watch
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
  5. AUS Vs IND Test: Uthappa Backs Rahul, Abhimanyu For Anchor Roles, Sees Space For Pujara In Border-Gavaskar
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Table-toppers Blues Up Against In-form Highlanders
  2. UEFA Nations League: 'Natural Leader' Romelu Lukaku Recalled To Belgium's Squad
  3. St Pauli Vs Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany Confident Of Continuing Prolific Bundesliga Away Form
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub Lead PAK To Record Nine-wicket Victory - Data Debrief
  5. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
  3. In Photos: Preparations In Full Swing In Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. In Photos: Glimpses Of Rajasthan's Vibrant Pushkar Camel Fair
  5. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain