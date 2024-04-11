Other Sports

NBA: No Chet Holmgren Tussle For Victor Wembanyama As San Antonio Spurs Rest Rookie For Oklahoma City Thunder Trip

Victor Wembanyama rolled his right ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 5, having missed a game against the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain the previous month

Advertisement

File
Victor Wembanyama gets to the basket during Tuesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies Photo: File
info_icon

The San Antonio Spurs will rest Victor Wembanyama for Wednesday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, denying him a clash with fellow Rookie of the Year contender Chet Holmgren. (More Sports News)

Wembanyama rolled his right ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 5, having missed a game against the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain the previous month.

Last year's number one draft pick has played 70 games this season, averaging 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is helped off the court in a game vs. the Boston Celtics on April 9, 2024. - null
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Milwaukee Bucks Superstar Avoids Achilles Tear

BY Stats Perform

With Wembanyama playing 31 minutes in Tuesday's 102-87 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Spurs are reportedly being cautious over his condition on the second leg of a back-to-back.

After Tuesday's game, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said of Wembanyama's involvement: "We're going to talk it out. It's a question because we've held him out a lot of the back-to-backs. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is helped off the court by Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 and Brook Lopez #11 after suffering an injury during the second half of a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024. - null
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes Off Injured In Milwaukee Bucks' Win Over Boston Celtics

BY Stats Perform

"Once when he had that foot thing and now down the stretch, I'm not sure it makes much sense to push it."

Popovich's decision to hold Wembanyama back means fans will be denied a meeting between the likely top two in the Rookie of the Year race, with Holmgren looking to maintain his record of appearing in every game for the Thunder this year. 

Wembanyama is expected to return to the court on Friday, when San Antonio host the Denver Nuggets in their penultimate game of the season. 

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
      2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
      3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
      4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
      5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
      6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
      7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
      8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened