Men's 4×400m Relay Qualification Round, Athletics Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indians In Action

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team is gearing up for a historic run at the Paris Olympics. They'll compete in the qualification round on Friday, August 9th, aiming to secure a spot in the final.
The Indian men's 4x400m relay team is poised to make a strong impact at the Paris Olympics. Comprised of Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, and Santhosh Kumar, the squad has already showcased their talent on the world stage, securing an impressive fifth-place finish at the 2023 World Championships with a time of 2:59.92.
Having narrowly missed the finals at the Tokyo Olympics, the team is determined to make a stronger impact in Paris. Their recent successes have positioned them as strong contenders for a podium finish.
The team's recent success story includes a historic gold medal at the Asian Games, the first for India since 1962. They've also shattered the three-minute barrier, setting a new Asian record of 2:59.05.
The Indian quartet secured their place at the Paris Olympics after clinching a top-14 finish at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.
