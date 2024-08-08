Other Sports

Men's 4×400m Relay Qualification Round, Athletics Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indians In Action

Athletics, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Here's all you need to know about the Men's 4×400m Relay Qualification Round- live streaming, timing, and other details

Indian mens 4x400m relay team PTI
Indian men's 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas, Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: File
info_icon

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team is gearing up for a historic run at the Paris Olympics. They'll compete in the qualification round on Friday, August 9th, aiming to secure a spot in the final. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team is poised to make a strong impact at the Paris Olympics. Comprised of Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, and Santhosh Kumar, the squad has already showcased their talent on the world stage, securing an impressive fifth-place finish at the 2023 World Championships with a time of 2:59.92.

Having narrowly missed the finals at the Tokyo Olympics, the team is determined to make a stronger impact in Paris. Their recent successes have positioned them as strong contenders for a podium finish.

The team's recent success story includes a historic gold medal at the Asian Games, the first for India since 1962. They've also shattered the three-minute barrier, setting a new Asian record of 2:59.05.

The Indian quartet secured their place at the Paris Olympics after clinching a top-14 finish at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

Neeraj Chopra. - PTI
Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, August 8 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details: Athletics

When to watch India's Men's 4×400m Relay team in action during Round 1 at Paris Olympics 2024?

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team will be in action at the Paris Olympics. They'll compete in the qualification round on Friday, August 9th at 2:47 pm IST.

Where to watch India's Men's 4×400m Relay team in action during Round 1 at Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs To Start Fresh After Rain On Opening Day
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Live Score, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  2. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games
  3. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  5. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  2. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  3. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
  4. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  5. Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  2. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  3. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  4. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  5. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
World News
  1. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  2. Yahya Sinwar Is New Hamas Leader: How Will It Affect War In Gaza
  3. British Zoologist Adam Britton Jailed For 10 Years Over Sexual Abuse Of Dogs
  4. 'Not Acceptable': UK Govt Slams Elon Musk's 'Civil War' Comment On Riots
  5. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth