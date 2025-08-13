Los Angeles Sparks 97-105 New York Liberty, WNBA 2025: Brondello Praises Liberty’s Versatility After Narrow Win

New York Liberty head coach secured her 100th win as the team's boss in WNBA during the Los Angeles Spark victory

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello
File photo of New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello. Photo: File
  • New York Liberty won 105-97 against Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA 2025

  • Libery's Sandy Brondello secured her 100th as the team's head coach in WNBA

  • Brondello praised her side's versatility during the Sparks win

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello praised her side’s versatility on the court after they defeated the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Liberty won 105-97 at the Crypto.com Arena as Brondello picked up her 100th win as head coach of the team, tying Richie Adubato for the most in franchise history.

Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and registered 11 rebounds, and Leonie Fiebich contributed with 20 points and four assists while shooting 70% from the field and 100% from the free-throw line.

Brondello believes the Liberty’s ability to switch positions, along with Fiebich’s favourable matchup against Kelsey Plum, helped them secure the victory.

“They’re switching and doing a whole lot of different things, but just their individual brilliance and talent does the rest,” said Brondello.

“It’s just about just getting the ball into them, and there, they’re making the plays out of it.

“Obviously they had Plum on Leo, and that was a favourable matchup for us. We just love the versatility that she brings. And I thought she was really aggressive to the rim.

“You know, I thought last game we didn’t get her in enough action, and she wasn’t wasn’t as aggressive as we would like her to be.”

Emma Meesseman led the Liberty in points, scoring 24 in the win while also adding nine rebounds, four assists and a block to her stat line.

The forward said she benefitted from a more detailed gameplan, which allowed her to understand the nature of the game.

“I think our approach was a little different, and we paid more attention to details,” said Meesseman.

“So it made it easier for me to, you know, kind of read more of what’s happening on the court. And hopefully game by game is going to be like that.”

