Joburg Ladies Open 2024: Diksha Dagar Secures Tied-3rd Finish

Diksha Dagar, who finished the third round in tied-fifth place, carded a 3-under 70 on the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club and totalled 9-under 283 to finish tied-third alongside Spaniard Luna Sobron Galmes (71). Her earlier rounds were 73-71-69-70

Diksha Dagar jumped to a third place finish at the Joburg Ladies Open. Photo: SAI Media/X
Diksha Dagar fired four birdies on a splendid back nine and rocketed to a third-place finish in the Joburg Ladies Open here on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Diksha, who finished the third round in tied fifth place, carded a 3-under 70 on the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club and totaled 9-under 283 to finish tied-third alongside Spaniard Luna Sobron Galmes (71). Her earlier rounds were 73-71-69-70.

This was Diksha’s best finish of the 2024 season and her third top-10 finish. She was ninth at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco and then tied-sixth at Aramco Ladies in Florida.

Tvesa Malik, who looked set for a top-10 finish as she birdied three times on the front nine, had a disappointing back nine, dropping two bogeys and a double bogey and ended with 1-over 74 and fell to tied 29th after being tied 24 overnight.

Diksha Dagar - X/@dikshadagar
Vani Kapoor (74) was tied 41 and Ridhima Dilawari (79) was tied 66, as all four Indian women made the cut.

Swiss rookie Chiara Tamburlini completed a superb win with a final round of 3-under 70 that took her total to 17-under 275 and she won the title and a cheque of Euro 45,000.

Thailand’s Aunchsia Utama (71) was the sole second and Diksha was tied third with Galmes.

Diksha had a slow start with one bogey on the front nine, where she dropped a shot on the par-3 fourth hole.

She parred the rest of the eight holes on the front nine and on the back nine, birdied the 11th, 12th and 13th and added a fourth birdie on the 18th for a round of 70. She picked up Euro 15,750.

Tajmburlini had seven birdies against one bogey in the first 16 holes and then dropped a bogey on the 17th and a double bogey on the 18th as nerves got the better of her. But she had a massive cushion and still won by seven shots.

