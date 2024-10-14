Other Sports

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final: Five Players To Watch Out For

Here are five stars you should keep a watch on at the ISSF shooting World Cup 2024 final

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, right, looks on as Turkey's coach talks to Dikec's teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan during a time-out break at the 10m air pistol mixed team final, in Chateauroux, France, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The Turkish team won the silver medal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
More than 100 athletes from 37 countries are in New Delhi to take part in the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup 2024 final. The competition begins October 13 but the finals start from October 15. (More Sports News)

India's double Olympic medallist in Paris, Manu Bhaker, is not in the Indian squad and the other two medal-winners, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, have also chosen to skip the event. However, the line-up for the World Cup 2024 final remains filled with stars with multiple Paris Olympic champions set to aim for another top-place finish.

India have the largest squad with 23 members. China with 16 people are the second strongest team in terms of numbers. As it is the last event of the season, shooters would like to wrap things up on a high so that they can take the confidence forward to the next season.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Yusuf Dikec

With the top Indian starts on rest, the Turkish superstar is set to be the top attraction for fans at the Karni Singh Range in Delhi. Dikec who took the internet by storm due to shooting without any gear is set to represent Turkey in pistol events in Delhi. The 51-year-old had grabbed his first Olympic medal in Paris in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Rhythm Sangwan

The world record holder in the women's 25m Air Pistol event, Rhythm Sangwan will be among India's top hopes in the World Cup final. She has won team gold at the Asian Games and World Cups before but had a poor outing in Paris earlier this year. Just 20 years of age, If Sangwan finds her rhythm at the tournament, she will make things tough for all her opponents.

Sheng Lihao

The double gold medallist in Paris, China's Sheng Lihao will be in Delhi with aim on another gold to finish the season on a high. Sheng won the men's 10 metre air rifle and the 10m air rifle mixed team events at the Paris Olympics and remains the favourite to get a gold in Delhi too. Just 19 years of age, Sheng will look to solidify his position as a top draw in the men's rifle world.

Arjun-Babuta-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-AP-Photo
India's Arjun Babuta gestures after finishing fourth in the 10m air rifle men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP
Arjun Babuta

After missing an Olympic medal in Paris, Arjun Babuta would be keen to make amends and get on the podium in the World Cup final. A winner of the 2022 World Cup in Changwon, Babuta would aim for the top place again even as competition remains tough in the 10m air rifle event.

The Paris Olympics gold medallist Sheng Lihao remains the favourite for the gold but Babuta too would aim for a solid outing.

Liu Yukun

The gold medallist in the men’s 50m rifle three-position event at the Paris Olympics, Liu Yukun will try to get another medal under his belt, this time at the shooting World Cup final in Delhi. Yukun already has the world record under his name and will start as an overwhelming favourite for his event. The Chinese is already a two-time ISSF World Cup winner.

