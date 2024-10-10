ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Events, Venue, Indians In Action, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The International Shooting Sport Federation or ISSF World Cup final 2024 begins Sunday, October 13 in New Delhi. The tournament will see some of the biggest names of the shooting world aiming to get medals at the prestigious competition. (More Sports News)
ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Schedule
The ISSF World Cup final 2024 begins Sunday, October 13 and ends on Friday, October 18. On the first two days only qualifying rounds will be held with the finals scheduled from October 15.
ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Events
All the 12 Olympic events will be part of the ISSF World Cup 2024. These include:
10m Air Rifle Men & 10m Air Rifle Women
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men & 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
10m Air Pistol Men & 10m Air Pistol Women
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men & 25m Pistol Women
Trap Men & Trap Women
Skeet Men & Skeet Women
ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Venue
The 2024 ISSF World Cup is being held at Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad.
ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Prize Money
Each Medalist of the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 will receive the following prize money:
1st place 5000 Euro
2nd place 4000 Euro
3rd place 2000 Euro
ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024 Final Indians In Action
Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker will not be a part of the ISSF World Cup 2024. Also, other Indian medallists from the Paris Olympics, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, will also not be featuring in the competition.
Even in the absence of the big names, 23 Indians will be on the show in the ISSF World Cup 2024. Nine shooters who took part in the Paris Olympics are part of the team. Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Babuta, Arjun Singh Cheema, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Anantjeet Singh Narukha, Maheshwari Chauhan, Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are the names which also featured at the Paris Olympics.
Check out the overall Indian squad for the ISSF World Cup 2024 here.
Men’s 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta
Women’s 10m air rifle: Sonam Uttam Maskar, Tilottama Sen
Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Chain Singh, Akhil Sheoran
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Ashi Chouksey, Nischal
Men’s 10m air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar
Women’s 10m air pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao
Women’s 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Simranpreet Kaur Brar
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
Men’s trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta
Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh
Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Women’s skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan
ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming
The streaming and broadcast details of the 2024 ISSF World Cup final are still not available. We will update this place as soon as there is an update.