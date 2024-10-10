Other Sports

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Events, Venue, Indians In Action, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about the marquee shooting event, ISSF World Cup final 2024

Rhythm Sangwan. Photo: Instagram/RhythmSangwan
The International Shooting Sport Federation or ISSF World Cup final 2024 begins Sunday, October 13 in New Delhi. The tournament will see some of the biggest names of the shooting world aiming to get medals at the prestigious competition. (More Sports News)

Here is everything you need to know about the marquee shooting event, ISSF World Cup final 2024.

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Schedule

The ISSF World Cup final 2024 begins Sunday, October 13 and ends on Friday, October 18. On the first two days only qualifying rounds will be held with the finals scheduled from October 15.

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Events

All the 12 Olympic events will be part of the ISSF World Cup 2024. These include:

  • 10m Air Rifle Men & 10m Air Rifle Women

  • 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men & 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

  • 10m Air Pistol Men & 10m Air Pistol Women

  • 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men & 25m Pistol Women

  • Trap Men & Trap Women

  • Skeet Men & Skeet Women

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Venue

The 2024 ISSF World Cup is being held at Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad.

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Prize Money

Each Medalist of the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 will receive the following prize money:

  • 1st place 5000 Euro

  • 2nd place 4000 Euro

  • 3rd place 2000 Euro

ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024 Final Indians In Action

Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker will not be a part of the ISSF World Cup 2024. Also, other Indian medallists from the Paris Olympics, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, will also not be featuring in the competition.

Even in the absence of the big names, 23 Indians will be on the show in the ISSF World Cup 2024. Nine shooters who took part in the Paris Olympics are part of the team. Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Babuta, Arjun Singh Cheema, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Anantjeet Singh Narukha, Maheshwari Chauhan, Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are the names which also featured at the Paris Olympics.

Check out the overall Indian squad for the ISSF World Cup 2024 here.

  • Men’s 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta

  • Women’s 10m air rifle: Sonam Uttam Maskar, Tilottama Sen

  • Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Chain Singh, Akhil Sheoran

  • Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Ashi Chouksey, Nischal

  • Men’s 10m air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar

  • Women’s 10m air pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao

  • Women’s 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Simranpreet Kaur Brar

  • Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

  • Men’s trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta

  • Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh

  • Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

  • Women’s skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan

ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming

The streaming and broadcast details of the 2024 ISSF World Cup final are still not available. We will update this place as soon as there is an update.

