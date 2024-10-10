ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Events, Venue, Indians In Action, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Even in the absence of the big names, 23 Indians will be on the show in the ISSF World Cup 2024. Nine shooters who took part in the Paris Olympics are part of the team. Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Babuta, Arjun Singh Cheema, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Anantjeet Singh Narukha, Maheshwari Chauhan, Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh are the names which also featured at the Paris Olympics.