Lexie Hull said she had channelled her "inner Kelsey Mitchell" after scoring 17 points to help the injury-hit Indiana Fever to a 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky.
The Fever were rocked on Friday by the news that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will miss the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament and foot injuries, respectively.
They have also been without WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark since July 15, when she aggravated a groin injury.
But nevertheless, they improved to 18-14 with a comfortable win over the 8-23 Sky, with Mitchell scoring 26 points and Hull adding 17 on five-of-nine shooting from the field.
Sophie Cunningham added 16 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 in a well-rounded team performance, while no Chicago player managed more than Rachel Banham's 11.
Hull's breakout performance came after 17 straight games without reaching double figures, and a late 3-pointer was the highlight of the 25-year-old's display.
"I saw the clock going down, so I was trying to pull out my inner Kelsey Mitchell," Hull laughed.
"For me, it's focusing on doing the right thing, taking the right shots, being in the right place and focusing less on the outcome.
"Missed shots happen. It's going to happen in everyone's career. You just have to really focus on getting the next good one. That's the whole mindset."
Mitchell, meanwhile, always believed Hull's form would turn and thinks she could be key as Indiana battle through their injury problems.
"I tell Lexie, I tell Sophie, I tell everybody, I trust in our group so crazily. It's all there. You just have to believe it. Lexie knows we believe in her," said Mitchell.
"I want her to know we're going to count on her for what she brings to the table every night. I'm always going to stand by my team-mates. So you never have to worry about that."
In Saturday's other WNBA game, the Golden State Valkyries beat the Los Angeles Sparks 72-59, with Veronica Burton scoring 16 points and Cecilia Zandalasini helping herself to 14 before halftime.
The Valkyries moved a game ahead of the Sparks in the Western Conference, improving to 15-15 following successive defeats to the Los Angeles Aces.