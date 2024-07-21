Other Sports

Indian Shooters At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Shooting Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

With the 2024 Paris Olympics about to begin this week, here is everything you need to know - players, schedule, timings IST, streaming details - about the Indian shooting contingent

Manu Bhaker-paris olympics-shooting
Manu Bhaker in action
Indian shooters will aim at breaking the drought of 12 years and finally bring the country its first Olympic medal in the sport since 2012 London Games. (More Sports News)

Indian shooting contingent is 21-member strong, the second largest for India in Paris after Athletics. This also is India's biggest Olympic contingent in Shooting ever.

Shooters have brought India historic successes in recent years at the Olympic Games. In 2004 in Athens, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won silver. In the next Olympics in Beijing in 2008, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win an individual gold in the Summer Games. In the 2012 London Olympics, Vijay Kumar won silver and Gagan Narag clinched bronze. However, the shooting contingent has returned empty-handed in the last two Olympics.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics about to begin this week, here is everything you need to know - players, schedule, timings IST, streaming details - about the Indian shooting contingent.

INDIAN SHOOTING TEAM FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Rifle

Men’s 10m air rifle: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta

Women’s 10m air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale

10m air rifle mixed team: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal

Pistol

Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema

Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women’s 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

10m air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan

Shotgun

Men’s trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh

Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon

Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan

FULL SHOOTING SCHEDULE AT 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

All below-mentioned timings are in IST

JULY 26

12:30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Pre-Event Training

13:30 10m Air Pistol Men's Pre-Event Training

15:15 10m Air Pistol Women's Pre-Event Training

JULY 27

12:30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

14:00 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

14:00 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Matches

16:00 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

17:45 10m Air Rifle Women's Pre-Event Training

19:30 10m Air Rifle Men's Pre Event Training

JULY 28

12:30 Trap Men's Pre-Event Training

12:45 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification

13:00 10m Air Pistol Men's Final

14:45 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification

15:30 10m Air Pistol Women's Final

17:30 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Pre-Event Training

JULY 29

12:30 Trap Men's Qualification - Day 1

12:45 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

13:00 10m Air Rifle Women's Final

15:30 10m Air Rifle Men's Final

18:00 Trap Women's Pre-Event Training

JULY 30

12:30 Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2

12:30 Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1

13:00 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Matches

14:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Pre-Event Training

19:00 Trap Men's Final

JULY 31

12:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification

12:30 Trap Women's Qualification - Day 2

15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Pre-Event Training

19:00 Trap Women's Final

AUGUST 1

12:30 25m Pistol Women's Pre-Event Training

12:30 Skeet Men's Pre-Event Training

13:00 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final

15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification

AUGUST 2

12:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision

12:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1

13:00 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final

15:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualfiication Rapid

17:45 Skeet Women's Pre-Event Training

AUGUST 3

12:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2

12:30 Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1

13:00 25m Pistol Women's Final

14:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Pre-Event Training

19:00 Skeet Men's Final

AUGUST 4

12:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 1

13:00 Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 2

16:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 2

19:00 Skeet Women's Final

AUGUST 5

12:30 Skeet Mixed Team Qualification

13:00 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final

18:30 Skeet Mixed Team Medal Matches

PARIS OLYMPICS LIVE STREAMING IN INDIA

JioCinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India.

The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

