Indian Shooters At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Shooting Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Indian shooters will aim at breaking the drought of 12 years and finally bring the country its first Olympic medal in the sport since 2012 London Games. (More Sports News)
Indian shooting contingent is 21-member strong, the second largest for India in Paris after Athletics. This also is India's biggest Olympic contingent in Shooting ever.
Shooters have brought India historic successes in recent years at the Olympic Games. In 2004 in Athens, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won silver. In the next Olympics in Beijing in 2008, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win an individual gold in the Summer Games. In the 2012 London Olympics, Vijay Kumar won silver and Gagan Narag clinched bronze. However, the shooting contingent has returned empty-handed in the last two Olympics.
With the 2024 Paris Olympics about to begin this week, here is everything you need to know - players, schedule, timings IST, streaming details - about the Indian shooting contingent.
INDIAN SHOOTING TEAM FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
Rifle
Men’s 10m air rifle: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta
Women’s 10m air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil
Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale
10m air rifle mixed team: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal
Pistol
Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema
Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu
Women’s 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
10m air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema/Rhythm Sangwan
Shotgun
Men’s trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman
Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh
Men’s skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon
Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan
FULL SHOOTING SCHEDULE AT 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
All below-mentioned timings are in IST
JULY 26
12:30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Pre-Event Training
13:30 10m Air Pistol Men's Pre-Event Training
15:15 10m Air Pistol Women's Pre-Event Training
JULY 27
12:30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification
14:00 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification
14:00 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Matches
16:00 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification
17:45 10m Air Rifle Women's Pre-Event Training
19:30 10m Air Rifle Men's Pre Event Training
JULY 28
12:30 Trap Men's Pre-Event Training
12:45 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
13:00 10m Air Pistol Men's Final
14:45 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification
15:30 10m Air Pistol Women's Final
17:30 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Pre-Event Training
JULY 29
12:30 Trap Men's Qualification - Day 1
12:45 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
13:00 10m Air Rifle Women's Final
15:30 10m Air Rifle Men's Final
18:00 Trap Women's Pre-Event Training
JULY 30
12:30 Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2
12:30 Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1
13:00 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Matches
14:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Pre-Event Training
19:00 Trap Men's Final
JULY 31
12:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
12:30 Trap Women's Qualification - Day 2
15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Pre-Event Training
19:00 Trap Women's Final
AUGUST 1
12:30 25m Pistol Women's Pre-Event Training
12:30 Skeet Men's Pre-Event Training
13:00 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final
15:30 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification
AUGUST 2
12:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision
12:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1
13:00 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final
15:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualfiication Rapid
17:45 Skeet Women's Pre-Event Training
AUGUST 3
12:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2
12:30 Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 1
13:00 25m Pistol Women's Final
14:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Pre-Event Training
19:00 Skeet Men's Final
AUGUST 4
12:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 1
13:00 Skeet Women's Qualification - Day 2
16:30 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 2
19:00 Skeet Women's Final
AUGUST 5
12:30 Skeet Mixed Team Qualification
13:00 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final
18:30 Skeet Mixed Team Medal Matches
PARIS OLYMPICS LIVE STREAMING IN INDIA
JioCinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India.
The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.