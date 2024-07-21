Indian Shooters At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Shooting Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Shooters have brought India historic successes in recent years at the Olympic Games. In 2004 in Athens, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won silver. In the next Olympics in Beijing in 2008, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win an individual gold in the Summer Games. In the 2012 London Olympics, Vijay Kumar won silver and Gagan Narag clinched bronze. However, the shooting contingent has returned empty-handed in the last two Olympics.