India Masters Pickleball Championship Finals: India's Armaan Bhatia Set To Compete In Three Events

In the Men's Singles, Armaan showcased his dominance by defeating top Indian opponents, including a decisive 11-4, 11-1 win over Willy Chung in the semi-finals

Indian Pickleball player Armaan Bhatia.
Photo: Special Arrangement
Armaan Bhatia is poised to make history at the PWR DUPR India Masters, held at New Delhi's iconic Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Stadium (DLTA), where he will compete in the finals of Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles on Sunday, October 27. (More Sports News)

The 25-year-old’s impressive journey has brought him from the monsoon-laden courts of Mumbai to the pinnacle of Asian pickleball, where he is set for a breakthrough moment on the global stage.

Initially a tennis player, Armaan discovered pickleball while seeking an alternative during Mumbai's rainy season. "I started playing for fun during the monsoon when the covered courts allowed it, but it quickly became more than just a pastime," Armaan said. "After my first competitive tournament in 2022, I decided to play professionally in August 2023."

In the Men's Singles, Armaan showcased his dominance by defeating top Indian opponents, including a decisive 11-4, 11-1 win over Willy Chung in the semi-finals. His journey will culminate in a high-stakes final against the USA's Dusty Boyer.

Armaan has also excelled in the Men’s Doubles event with his partner Harsh Mehta, overcoming formidable opponents from India, the U.S., and Australia to reach the final. The pair will now face Americans Mitchell Hargreaves and Roman Estareja for the title.

Armaan Bhatia and Roos van Reek in action on centre court in the quarter-finals of PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship. - Special Arrangement
India Masters Pickleball Championship: Armaan Bhatia-Roos Van Reek Enter Semi-Finals

BY PTI

In the Mixed Doubles, Armaan has teamed up with Dutch player Roos van Reek. The second-seeded pair has dominated every round, including a smooth semi-final victory over Vishal Masand and Sarah Burr. They are now set to compete against Australia's George Wall and Danni E. Townsend in the final.

Already recognized as Asia's top-ranked pickleball player, Armaan is now setting his sights on the U.S. stage. "I’ve achieved my goal of being the best in Asia, but now I want to break into the world’s top five, which means competing more in the States," Armaan said, reflecting on his recent top-five finish at the U.S. Open.

Off the court, Armaan is committed to growing pickleball in India. Along with Harsh Mehta, he co-founded Blaze Pickleball in Mumbai, where they train over 200 young players. "Our goal is to build the next generation of picklers," he noted, with several of their students already making their mark in competitive events.

