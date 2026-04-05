Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 Preview: Aman, Sujeet Lead India’s Medal Charge - Check Full Squad

India’s 30-member squad, spearheaded by Aman Sehrawat, features a strong mix of experience and emerging talent, with Sujeet Kalkal among those set to compete. However, Antim Panghal misses out after a surprising defeat in the national trials

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 Preview Aman Sehrawat Sujeet Kalkal Check Full Indian Squad
Men's 57kg free-style wrestling: Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates defeating Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aman Sehrawat will lead India’s 30-member squad (10 in each category) at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Bishkek from April 6–12, competing in the 61kg division

  • Key names include Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Ankush (57kg), and Sunil Kumar (87kg), while Antim Panghal misses out after losing national trials

  • India come into the event after a strong showing at the last edition in Amman, where they secured 10 medals, including one gold

Buoyed by a mix of breakthrough performances and established consistency, India will head into the Asian Wrestling Championships, beginning Monday, with quiet confidence, hoping its new crop of wrestlers can rise to the continental challenge.

The spotlight will firmly be on 53kg wrestler Meenakshi Goyat, who scripted one of the biggest upsets at the national trials by defeating two-time World Championships medallist Antim Panghal, while Aman Sehrawat (61kg) and Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) will be strong medal contenders in men's freestyle events.

For Meenakshi, the victory over Antim was as much mental as it was technical. Having lost to Antim multiple times in the past, she overcame self-doubt to produce a tactically astute bout, relying on solid defence and timely counter-attacks.

Her ‘win by fall’, achieved after building a 6-2 lead, underlined both composure and preparation. Training under former national coach Kuldeep Malik in Sonepat, the 25-year-old has steadily built her credentials as a two-time national champion.

Related Content
Indian women's football team players in action in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 against Australia. - IndianFootball/X
India Vs Australia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Lose 0-5 As Skye Halmarick Scores Hat-Trick
India Vs Australia Live Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Eye Comeback After Heavy Opening Defeat - AIFF
India 0-5 Australia Highlights, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Eliminated After Defeat Against Matildas
The Indian U20 women’s national team will take on Australia in their second Group C match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 on Saturday, April 5, 2026. - X/AIFF
India vs Australia Preview, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Eye A Spirited Bounce Back Against Aussies
RR will take on CSK in their first match of IPL 2026 - | Photo: (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
RR Vs CSK LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash
Related Content

Having previously oscillated between 50kg and 53kg, she now appears settled in her current category. Her rise also signals a shift in India’s women’s wrestling landscape, where depth is beginning to challenge established hierarchies.

The trials also showcased strength across weight divisions. In 50kg, Neelam impressed with her dominance, highlighted by a stunning suplex throw en route to her victories. Her ability to finish bouts emphatically makes her one to watch in Bishkek.

Among other categories, consistency prevailed. Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) and Manisha Bhanwala (57kg) secured their spots after controlled performances at the trials, with the latter’s move down in weight further strengthening India’s medal prospects.

The squad also features wrestlers such as Hanshika, Neha Sangwan, Monika, Mansi Lather, Harshita and Kajal, reflecting a blend of emerging and experienced talent.

While India has traditionally relied on a few marquee names, the trials indicated a broader base of contenders capable of delivering on the continental stage.

The challenge, however, will be translating domestic form into international success against strong opposition from Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

Olympic medallist Aman would aim to add one more Asian medal to his kitty, having won the crown in 2023. He is competing in 61kg instead of usual 57kg.

Sujeet has established himself as a world class wrestler, having won multiple medals at prestigious international events and not winning a medal will be a surprise rather than a podium finish.

The competition unfolds with Greco Roman style from Monday.

Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: Full India Squad

Men's Freestyle: Ankush (57kg), Aman Sehrawat (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Sandeep Mann (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Dinesh Shankar (125kg).

Greco-Roman: Lalit (55kg), Sahil (60kg), Sunny (63kg), Sachin Sehrawat (67kg), Anil (72kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Joginder Rathi (130kg)..

Women: Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Meenakshi (53kg), Hanshika Lamba (55kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Neha Sangwan (59kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Monika (65kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Harshitha (72kg), Kajal Dhocjak (76kg).

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  3. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Vows to turn Iran into a 'Living Hell' if Strait of Hormuz not Opened

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At A Prestigious Pune College

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 