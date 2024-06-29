Immanuel Quickley To Remain With The Toronto Raptors On $175m Deal

The Toronto Raptors agreed to a deal to keep guard Immanuel Quickley on a five-year, $175million contract, multiple media outlets reported Friday. (More Basketball News)
No new contracts can become official until after the league’s transaction moratorium ends on July 6.
Quickley was traded alongside RJ Barrett ahead of last season’s deadline in the deal that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks.
Quickley, 25, served as the Knicks’ sixth man, but he immediately assumed a starting role for Toronto after the trade and averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 38 starts with the Raptors.
The news of Quickley’s long-term deal came just days after multiple media outlets reported that Scottie Barnes agreed to a maximum rookie extension with the Raptors for five years and $225million.
With Barnes, Quickley and Barrett all signed at least through 2027, the Raptors are hopeful they have a young core to build around in upcoming seasons.
Drafted out of Kentucky in 2020, Quickley has averaged 13.7 points and 3.5 assists in 291 career games and shot a career-best 39.5 percent from 3-point range last season.