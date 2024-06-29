Other Sports

Immanuel Quickley To Remain With The Toronto Raptors On $175m Deal

Quickley, 25, served as the Knicks’ sixth man, but he immediately assumed a starting role for Toronto after the trade and averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 38 starts with the Raptors

Immanuel Quickley.
info_icon

The Toronto Raptors agreed to a deal to keep guard Immanuel Quickley on a five-year, $175million contract, multiple media outlets reported Friday. (More Basketball News)

No new contracts can become official until after the league’s transaction moratorium ends on July 6.

Quickley was traded alongside RJ Barrett ahead of last season’s deadline in the deal that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

Quickley, 25, served as the Knicks’ sixth man, but he immediately assumed a starting role for Toronto after the trade and averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 38 starts with the Raptors.

The news of Quickley’s long-term deal came just days after multiple media outlets reported that Scottie Barnes agreed to a maximum rookie extension with the Raptors for five years and $225million.

With Barnes, Quickley and Barrett all signed at least through 2027, the Raptors are hopeful they have a young core to build around in upcoming seasons.

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes plans to sign a five-year, $270million max extension. - null
Toronto Raptors Star Scottie Barnes To Sign Maximum Rookie Extension

BY Stats Perform

Drafted out of Kentucky in 2020, Quickley has averaged 13.7 points and 3.5 assists in 291 career games and shot a career-best 39.5 percent from 3-point range last season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar
  2. Telangana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured After Blast At Glass Factory In Ranga Reddy; CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives
  3. Know The Breast Cancer Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor
  4. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights
  5. Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  2. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  3. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  4. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  5. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
Sports News
  1. Leylah Fernandez To Face Daria Kasatkina In Eastbourne Open 2024 Final
  2. ESP Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Live Streaming: Key Players, Prize Money, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Immanuel Quickley To Remain With The Toronto Raptors On $175m Deal
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Top Five Contenders For Player Of The Tournament
World News
  1. Putin Calls For Resuming Production Of Intermediate-Range Missiles Banned Under Now-Scrapped Treaty With US
  2. Canadian Man's Witty Response As He Gets Zero Votes In Election: 'I'm The Unity Candidate’
  3. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  4. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  5. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights