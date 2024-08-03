Imane Khelif & Lin Yu-Ting, Gender Test At Paris 2024: IOC Condemns 'Hate Speech' Directed At The Boxers

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting reacts after defeating Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in their women's 57 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting reacts after defeating Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in their women's 57 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)