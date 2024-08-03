Other Sports

Imane Khelif & Lin Yu-Ting, Gender Test At Paris 2024: IOC Condemns 'Hate Speech' Directed At The Boxers

Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan have been subjected to days of global scrutiny about their gender. Both women were disqualified at the 2023 world championships

Lin-Yu-Ting-Paris-Olympics-2024-Boxing-AP-Photo
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting reacts after defeating Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in their women's 57 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
info_icon

IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday the “hate speech” directed at boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at the Paris Olympics is “totally unacceptable.”  (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” Bach said at a news briefing.

Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan have been subjected to days of global scrutiny about their gender. Both women were disqualified at the 2023 world championships.

The Russian-led International Boxing Association — which has been banished from the Olympics by the IOC in a yearslong dispute — removed them from the worlds 16 months ago in India citing gender-based tests that are still unspecified and unproven.

Algeria's Imane Khelif stands in her corner after fighting Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/John Locher)
Imane Khelif Profile: Unveiling The Algerian Boxer's Modest Career Before Paris Olympics Gender Test Storm

BY Associated Press

“We have two boxers who are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women,” Bach said. “Some want to own a definition of who is a women.”

Both Khelif and Lin competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and did not win medals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Confirm Fullkrug Talks As Yan Couto Signs From Manchester City
  2. FRA 1-0 ARG, Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Unhappy With Full-Time Scenes In Quarter-Final
  3. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  4. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  5. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  2. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  5. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Ops Nearing Completion, Says CM Vijayan
  2. Watch: Wayanad Forest Officers Save Tribal Family Including Toddlers Stranded In Cave After 8-Hour Op
  3. 'People Get So Fed With Judicial Process That...': Chief Justice Chandrachud
  4. ‘Opaque Tax Policies, Climate Of Fear’: Congress On Exodus Of High Net Worth Indians
  5. UP: Bulldozer Action Against Bakery Of SP Leader Accused In Ayodhya Gangrape Case
Entertainment News
  1. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  2. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  4. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
  5. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore
US News
  1. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
  2. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  3. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Vietnam's President Confirmed As New Communist Party Chief, Country's Most Powerful Role
  2. China Begins Observation Experiment On Land-atmosphere Interactions In Mt Everest Region
  3. 32 Killed, 63 Injured In Attack By Al-Qaida Affiliate On Somalia's Lido Beach
  4. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
  5. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh