Holiday, Celtics Reportedly Agree To Four-Year, $135m Extension

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a four-year, $135million contract extension. (More Basketball News)
The deal was reported Wednesday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The veteran has been an integral part of the Celtics' success in his first season in Boston.
In 68 games, the 33-year-old is averaging 12.5 points, a career-best 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists for a Celtics team that has already clinched the top seed throughout the NBA play-offs.
Boston acquired Holiday in early October from the Trail Blazers, four days after he was traded from Milwaukee to Portland in the blockbuster three-team deal that saw the Bucks land eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard.
Holiday, who is a two-time All-Star, has career averages of 16.1 points per game, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.44 steals, and is considered one of the NBA's best defenders.
He is a five-time All-Defensive selection and has been a finalist for defensive player of the year each of the last three seasons.