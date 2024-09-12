Other Sports

Rory Mcilroy Hoping For 'Solution' To Latest PGA Tour-PIF Talks

Tiger Woods is reportedly among a number of PGA Tour representatives in New York for discussions with representatives from PIF, which funds the LIV Golf tour

rory McIlroy
McIlroy hopes progress will be made in the discussions between the PGA and PIF
info_icon

Rory McIlroy hopes there will be a "solution" from this week's scheduled talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). (More Sports News)

Tiger Woods is reportedly among a number of PGA Tour representatives in New York for discussions with representatives from PIF, which funds the LIV Golf tour.

Negotiations for a deal that would inject over $1billion from PIF into PGA Tour Enterprises - launched by the tour and Strategic Sports Group as the new for-profit entity - began over a year ago,

McIlroy recently revealed his frustration at the lack of progress, but is hopeful the ongoing issues will soon be resolved. 

"I think everyone in the game would love there to be one [a resolution]," the world number three told BBC Sport NI.

"A solution is hard to get to because there are different interests and people want different things. There's going to have to be compromise on both sides but hopefully they're the things they're talking about in those meetings.

"I'm hopeful and hopefully we'll be hear some good news in the foreseeable future where things start to come back together."

McIlroy was speaking ahead of this week's Irish Open at Royal County Down, where he hopes to deal with the pressure of performing on home soils.

"I've had to learn over the years how to manage my week when I come home," he added. "I'm trying so hard to perform in front of the home fans, but then if I push too hard, it's detrimental to my game.

"It's about managing all those emotions and getting lost in my own little world, and not trying to do anything I wouldn't normally do.

"Just go out there and play the best golf that I can and not get too frustrated when things don't go my way. If I can do that then I think I'll be OK.

"It would be extra special [to win here]. After everything that went on this summer and being so close to winning the US Open and being close at the Olympics as well, it would be a nice way to forget about those things and move on."

