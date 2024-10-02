Other Sports

Global Chess League 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Teams, Indians In Action, When And Where To Watch GCL On TV And Online

The second edition of the Global Chess League will get underway on Thursday, October 3, with the final round of the competition scheduled to take place on 11th

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand. Photo: File
The second edition of the Global Chess League will get underway on Thursday, October 3, with the final round of the competition scheduled to take place on 11th. (More Sports News)

After Dubai played host for the inaugural edition, the second season will be hosted in London.

The competition will take place in a double round-robin format, with the entire team playing with one colour, and the time control for the games matches is set at 20 minutes without any increment.

Global Chess League Teams

Six teams will be taking part in the second season - Alpine SG Masters, upGrad Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, Ganges Grandmasters, Triveni Continental Kings and American Gambits.

Who are some high profile names participating?

India’s legendary GM Viswanathan Anand, reigning world No.1 GM Magnus Carlsen, GM Hikaru Nakamura, GM Anish Giri, GM Arjun Erigaisi, GM Vidit Gujrathi, Harika Dronavalli are some of the big names set to take part in the competition. 

Global Chess League Live Streaming

When will the Global Chess League 2024 be played?

Global Chess League 2024 will be played from October 3 to October 11 in London. 

Where to watch Global Chess League 2024 live?

The live streaming of the Global Chess League 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website. 

