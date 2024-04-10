FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament: D Gukesh Defeats Nijat Abasov To Take Joint Lead With Ian Nepomniachtchi

The Indian ensured a complex middle game and had an edge right till the time the players hit the first time control. However, on the 40th move, Gukesh erred and what seemed like a walk-in-the-park became a tough game, Abasov fought hard and was close to a draw by the 80th move but a blunder by the Azerbaijani on the 83rd cast the die decisively in Gukesh's favour with an extra pawn in the queen and pawn endgame. The game lasted 87 moves.