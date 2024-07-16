Federation of India Fantasy Sports: What Is It, New CEO, Function, And Much More

The Federation of India Fantasy Sports, the FIFS, India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for fantasy sport has announced the appointment of its new CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Maj Neil Christopher Castelino. (More Sports News)
Who is Maj Neil Christopher Castelino?
An Armed Forces veteran, Maj. Castelino brings extensive experience to the FIFS table. In his long, 20-plus year career, he has worked leading teams across Public policy, Corporate Affairs, Stakeholder engagement and Operations.
Adding to his stellar career, he has also successfully and productively managed National, State as well as Regional operations and engagements at renowned organisations such as Flipkart, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), among many others.
With his ability to solve complex issues in compliance and regulatory matters, he has helped businesses to easily steer their way in different sectors. Maj Castilino, is now ready to guide FIFS in promoting the Online Fantasy sport industry in India.
Talking about his appointment, “I am honoured and excited to lead the Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS). The Fantasy sports industry is a Sunrise and burgeoning sector, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to promote innovation, a fair and transparent regulatory framework to ensure sustainable development in the sector,” Maj Neil Castelino said as quoted in a release.
The organisation is hopeful to build and better its position as the premier industry body for fantasy sport in India.
Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports: What Is It?
The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports came into existence seven years ago, in 2017 and it was earlier known as the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG), India’s first and only fantasy sport self-regulatory body that was established to protect consumer interests and create better implementation in the industry.
The main aim of the organisation is to set extremely high standards for self-regulation and efficient operation of the fantasy sport industry in the country.