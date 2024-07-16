Other Sports

Federation of India Fantasy Sports: What Is It, New CEO, Function, And Much More

The Federation of India Fantasy Sports, the FIFS, India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for fantasy sport has announced the appointment of its new CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Maj Neil Christopher Castelino

Federation of India Fantasy Sports Release
Maj Neil Christopher Castelino Photo: Federation of India Fantasy Sports Release
info_icon

The Federation of India Fantasy Sports, the FIFS, India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for fantasy sport has announced the appointment of its new CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Maj Neil Christopher Castelino. (More Sports News)

Who is Maj Neil Christopher Castelino?

An Armed Forces veteran, Maj. Castelino brings extensive experience to the FIFS table. In his long, 20-plus year career, he has worked leading teams across Public policy, Corporate Affairs, Stakeholder engagement and Operations.

A distinguished Armed Forces veteran, Maj. Neil Castelino brings a wealth of experience to FIFS. In his long career spanning over 20+ years, he has worked in leadership roles across Corporate Affairs, Public policy, Stakeholder engagement & Operations.

Adding to his stellar career, he has also successfully and productively managed National, State as well as Regional operations and engagements at renowned organisations such as Flipkart, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), among many others. 

With his ability to solve complex issues in compliance and regulatory matters, he has helped businesses to easily steer their way in different sectors. Maj Castilino, is now ready to guide FIFS in promoting the Online Fantasy sport industry in India. 

Talking about his appointment, “I am honoured and excited to lead the Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS). The Fantasy sports industry is a Sunrise and burgeoning sector, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to promote innovation, a fair and transparent regulatory framework to ensure sustainable development in the sector,” Maj Neil Castelino said as quoted in a release. 

The organisation is hopeful to build and better its position as the premier industry body for fantasy sport in India.

Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports: What Is It?

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports came into existence seven years ago, in 2017 and it was earlier known as the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG), India’s first and only fantasy sport self-regulatory body that was established to protect consumer interests and create better implementation in the industry. 

The main aim of the organisation is to set extremely high standards for self-regulation and efficient operation of the fantasy sport industry in the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
  2. England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?
  3. Thailand At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  5. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  5. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  2. Gauri Lankesh Murder: Karnataka HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused
  3. All Not Well In UP Govt? Deputy CM Maurya Meets BJP Chief Nadda Amid Rumours Of Rift With Yogi
  4. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  5. 'Forgive Me': Thief Regrets Stealing From Iconic Marathi Poet Narayan Surve's House, Returns Valuables
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back, Gulshan Devaiah On Doing Intimate Scenes
  2. Sajid Nadiadwala 'Loses His Patience' Over Ahan Shetty's High Entourage Cost, Threatens To Shelve 'Sanki'- Report
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Hina Khan Says She Is 'Constantly In Pain' Amid Breast Cancer Battle
  5. Emma Roberts Celebrates Engagement With Cody John: Putting This Here Before My Mom Tells Everyone
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. 'Occupied With Other Companions': Dubai Princess' Divorce Post For Husband On Instagram Goes Viral
  3. Bangladesh Schools, Colleges Shut As Students Protest Over 'War Heroes' Quota | All You Need To Know
  4. 6 People Dead In Suspected Cyanide Poisoning In Luxury Bangkok Hotel, Thai PM Orders Probe
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch