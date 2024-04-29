Other Sports

Diksha Dagar Secures Top-25 Finish At South African Women's Open

The 23-year-old southpaw, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has been very consistent this season, missing just one cut in six starts and finishing in top-25 in the remaining six events

Diksha Dagar/X
Diksha Dagar finished tied 24th at South African Women's Open. Photo: Diksha Dagar/X
Diksha Dagar played a steady final round of 1-under 71 and finished tied-24th at the Investec South African Women's Open here on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The 23-year-old southpaw, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has been very consistent this season, missing just one cut in six starts and finishing in top-25 in the remaining six events.

Diksha, starting from the 10th, bogeyed the Par-3 14th for the second time this week, but birdied the 16th and the 18th. She found 11 of the 14 fairways and 15 of the 18 greens in regulation and had only one three putt, which was on the 14th. Yet, she did not convert some of the makeable birdie putts and had just five one-putts.

Diksha, who had a win in the Czech Republic last year and two top-3s in the Amundi German Masters and the Hero Women's Indian Open, will move to Asia for the next event in Korea, the Aramco Ladies Korea.

This season, Diksha has had three top-10s in six starts in Lalla Meryem Cup (9th), Aramco Series Tampa (T-6) and Joburg Ladies (T-3) and twice in top-25 in Kenya (T-19) and Capetown (T-24). Her only missed cut was in Aramco Ladies International in Saudi Arabia.

Belgium's Manon de Roey held her lead and won by four despite a closing bogey. She shot 72 and finished at 14-under and four ahead of England's Gabriela Cowley (70) on a day when there were just two cards below 70.

Nicole Garcia of South Africa (71) was fourth and Ines Laklalech of Morocco, placed second after the third round slipped to fifth with a 76.

India's other three players, Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut.

