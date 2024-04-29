Diksha Dagar Secures Top-25 Finish At South African Women's Open

Diksha, starting from the 10th, bogeyed the Par-3 14th for the second time this week, but birdied the 16th and the 18th. She found 11 of the 14 fairways and 15 of the 18 greens in regulation and had only one three putt, which was on the 14th. Yet, she did not convert some of the makeable birdie putts and had just five one-putts.