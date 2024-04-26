Zurich Classic Of New Orleans: Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry Shares Lead At TPC Louisiana

Shane Lowry from Ireland celebrates alongside teammate Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland after birdieing the 18th hole, securing a tie for the lead and concluding their first round at the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, LA on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Photo: AP

