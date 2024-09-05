Other Sports

Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Amit Kumar In Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: India Sees Double Podium With Gold, Silver

The Indian duo of Dharambir and Pranav Sooram took home both gold and silver medals at the men’s club throw f-51 final. Catch the highlights of the Paris Paralympics event, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
4 September 2024
4 September 2024
India para athlete Dharambir X
India’s Dharambir (34.92m) won gold in the men’s club throw F51 event, while his counterpart Pranav Soorma (34.59m) settled for silver and Serbia’s Zeljko Dimitrijevic (34.18m) clinched bronze.
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final

The Indian duo of Dharambir and Pranav Sooram took home both gold and silver medals at the men’s club throw f-51 final.

Paris Paralympics: When Is The Men's Club Throw F51 Final? 

The final of the men's club throw F51 final is just moments away from the start.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

The players are being introduced, and it will be one from the Indian trio, Dharambir, who will start the proceedings in the final of the men’s club throw F51 at the Paris Paralympics.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

The category of the F51 is for para-athletes who will be competing in throwing events while being seated. 

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Dharambir starts off with a foul in his first throw after getting himself positioned right. In seated events, an athlete will complete all his attempts one after the other. So here we go again for the next one.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

This does not look good for the Indian. It's back-to-back fouls for Dharambir and the stress levels are rising. Can he hold to composure to deliver under immense pressure?

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Things go from bad to worse for Dharambir as he commits his third straight foul of the final. However, he has a few more attempts to go. Can he pull off a miracle?

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

On the board is Dharambir!! He finally has a legal throw, and it's a personal best. A 34.92m for the Indian and he also has an Area Record to his name. As cool as ice after all the pressure.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Dharambir throws 31.59 in his last attempt and the white flag has been raised. Sothe recorded best throw was his first legal throw that read 34.92, and now he will have to wait for the rest to know his chances.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Dharambir stays in the lead with Serbian superstar who has two golds and a silver at the last three Paralympics. The 53-year-old’s best throw was recorded at 34.18m, while the Indian’s was 34.92m.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

That’s a solid start from India’s Pranav! 34.59m in his first attempt and he jumps to second place behind Dharambir. As things stand, it’s gold and silver both for India.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

That’s incredible throwing from Pranav, and he’s looking really good as he hits 34.19 in his second attempt. He commits a foul on his third, but still has retained his silver position with three attempts to go.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

He throws 34.50 in his fourth but does not look super pleased. Talk about the hunger!! Pranav follows it up with 33.90 and 33.70 in his last two attempts, but the best one that has him in silver medal position is 34.59m

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

India are currently in gold medal and silver medal positions. Can India's para sport great Amit Kumar step up and deliver? Can the Indian trio sweep the men's club throw F51 medals?

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Not a very promising start for Amit Kumar as he fouls on his very first attempt. He then follows it up with a 21.49m throw, and a foul again on his third. Amit Kumar has not found his feet yet in the final.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Amit Kumar hits 23.96m in his second legal throw but is way behind the table leaders Dharambir and Pranav Soorma. However, he fails to convert his last two throws as both are deemed as fouls.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Amit's out of a medal contention. Four more para-athletes left. Can India hold onto the lead? It will be an interesting watch to the finish.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

With just three para-athletes left, here's how the top three looks like

  1. Dharambir: 34.92m

  2. Pranav: 34.59m

  3. Zeljko: 34.18m

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Slovakia's Marian Kureja starts off with two fouls and is looking a little nervous out there. However, he goes part India's Amit Kumar with a 29.30m throw.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

With just two para-athletes left, here's how the current top 3 looks like:

  1. Dharambir: 34.92m

  2. Pranav: 34.59m

  3. Zeljko: 34.18m

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates

Another day, another double podium for India. Dharambir (34.92) wins India’s fifth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, while Pranav Soorma (34.59) takes silver. On the other hand, Amit Kumar (23.96) finishes last. 

Paris Paralympics: History For India, Again!

India now has 24 medals. We’d love to say it again. India now has 24 medals at the Paris Paralympics with five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.

That's Us!

Thank you so much for joining our live coverage! We will see you soon. Until next time, goodbye and take care!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  2. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  3. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  2. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  3. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  4. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  5. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajaji Park Director Row: Why SC Slammed Uttarakhand Govt Saying 'We're Not In Feudal Era'
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. 'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls
  4. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  5. Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  4. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  5. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  7. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus