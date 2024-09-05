Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Amit Kumar In Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: India Sees Double Podium With Gold, Silver

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final
The Indian duo of Dharambir and Pranav Sooram took home both gold and silver medals at the men’s club throw f-51 final.
Paris Paralympics: When Is The Men's Club Throw F51 Final?
The final of the men's club throw F51 final is just moments away from the start.
The players are being introduced, and it will be one from the Indian trio, Dharambir, who will start the proceedings in the final of the men’s club throw F51 at the Paris Paralympics.
The category of the F51 is for para-athletes who will be competing in throwing events while being seated.
Dharambir starts off with a foul in his first throw after getting himself positioned right. In seated events, an athlete will complete all his attempts one after the other. So here we go again for the next one.
This does not look good for the Indian. It's back-to-back fouls for Dharambir and the stress levels are rising. Can he hold to composure to deliver under immense pressure?
Things go from bad to worse for Dharambir as he commits his third straight foul of the final. However, he has a few more attempts to go. Can he pull off a miracle?
On the board is Dharambir!! He finally has a legal throw, and it's a personal best. A 34.92m for the Indian and he also has an Area Record to his name. As cool as ice after all the pressure.
Dharambir throws 31.59 in his last attempt and the white flag has been raised. Sothe recorded best throw was his first legal throw that read 34.92, and now he will have to wait for the rest to know his chances.
Dharambir stays in the lead with Serbian superstar who has two golds and a silver at the last three Paralympics. The 53-year-old’s best throw was recorded at 34.18m, while the Indian’s was 34.92m.
That’s a solid start from India’s Pranav! 34.59m in his first attempt and he jumps to second place behind Dharambir. As things stand, it’s gold and silver both for India.
That’s incredible throwing from Pranav, and he’s looking really good as he hits 34.19 in his second attempt. He commits a foul on his third, but still has retained his silver position with three attempts to go.
He throws 34.50 in his fourth but does not look super pleased. Talk about the hunger!! Pranav follows it up with 33.90 and 33.70 in his last two attempts, but the best one that has him in silver medal position is 34.59m
India are currently in gold medal and silver medal positions. Can India's para sport great Amit Kumar step up and deliver? Can the Indian trio sweep the men's club throw F51 medals?
Not a very promising start for Amit Kumar as he fouls on his very first attempt. He then follows it up with a 21.49m throw, and a foul again on his third. Amit Kumar has not found his feet yet in the final.
Amit Kumar hits 23.96m in his second legal throw but is way behind the table leaders Dharambir and Pranav Soorma. However, he fails to convert his last two throws as both are deemed as fouls.
Amit's out of a medal contention. Four more para-athletes left. Can India hold onto the lead? It will be an interesting watch to the finish.
With just three para-athletes left, here's how the top three looks like
Dharambir: 34.92m
Pranav: 34.59m
Zeljko: 34.18m
Slovakia's Marian Kureja starts off with two fouls and is looking a little nervous out there. However, he goes part India's Amit Kumar with a 29.30m throw.
Paris Paralympics: Men’s Club Throw - F51 Final Live Updates
Dharambir: 34.92m
Pranav: 34.59m
Zeljko: 34.18m
Another day, another double podium for India. Dharambir (34.92) wins India’s fifth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, while Pranav Soorma (34.59) takes silver. On the other hand, Amit Kumar (23.96) finishes last.
Paris Paralympics: History For India, Again!
India now has 24 medals. We’d love to say it again. India now has 24 medals at the Paris Paralympics with five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.
