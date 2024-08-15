Other Sports

CAS In The Spotlight: Prominent Cases And Key Rulings At Paris 2024 Olympics

Here's All Here's all you need to know about the CAS ad hoc division's verdicts at the Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat beat four-time world champion Yui Susaki before reaching the freestyle 50kg final at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification in the final of the Women's Freestyle 50 kg wrestling during the Paris Olympics. (More Sports News)

CAS plays a very vital role in resolving disputes arising within the sporting fraternity, especially in major events like the Olympics. While Vinesh Phogat's case has been ruled, it brings out a clear message: the CAS is here to ensure fairness and integrity in sports.

Let us take a look at some other prominent cases the CAS handled during the Paris Olympics, and see in detail the case of Vinesh Phogat

1. Case 1: Jordan Chiles Loses Bronze Medal Over CAS Ruling

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.
Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
American US gymnast Jordan Chiles lost the bronze medal she had won in the women's floor exercise during the Paris Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that a successful challenge to raise the score of Chiles was only lodged outside the allowed time limit.

The controversy over Jordan Chiles' bronze medal in the women's floor exercise only intensified after a challenge by the Romanian gymnastics federation and two gymnasts filed an appeal against the original decision of scoring.

Their argument was that the US team appeal to have Chiles' degree of difficulty re-evaluated was filed more than the one-minute time allowed for such appeals.

CAS maintained the Romanian complaint that the appeal was untimely and, hence, null, and therefore withdrew the bronze medal from Chiles. Although USA Gymnastics had filed an appeal to review the CAS decision, now it has confirmed the ruling, and Chiles is no longer to have the bronze medal.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being 'overweight'. | - PTI
No Olympic Medal For Vinesh Phogat As CAS Ad-Hoc Panel Dismisses Appeal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

2. Case 2: Canada's Drone Scandal - Six-Point Penalty Upheld

Canada women’s football team coach Bev Priestman.
Canada women’s football team coach Bev Priestman. Photo: AP
The Canadian women's football team has had its six-point penalty upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The team was initially punished by FIFA for using drones to spy on their opponents, New Zealand, during training sessions.

Meanwhile, coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year by FIFA. 

Despite appeals from Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee, the CAS has ruled in favor of FIFA's decision. This penalty significantly impacted Canada's chances of defending their Olympic title.

3. Case 3: Vinesh Phogat's Appeal For Shared Silver Dismissed

Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: PTI
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced a devastating setback at the Paris Olympics when she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle final for exceeding the weight limit by a mere 100 grams. Determined to challenge this decision, Phogat filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 7, seeking a fair resolution to the matter.

The voice that was raised by Vinesh after her cruel end to the Paris Olympics dreams has been heard by CAS. Indian wrestler challenged her disqualification. While the CAS agreed to hear her appeal, ultimately, the court dismissed her claim on August 14.

4. Case 4: Brazil's Appeal For Marta Rejected

Brazil's Marta was sent off for a high tackle against Spain
Brazil's Marta was sent off for a high tackle against Spain
The Brazilian Olympic Committee and Brazilian Football Confederation's appeal to reduce star player Marta's two-match suspension was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Marta was red-carded during a match against Spain and faced a ban that would have prevented her from playing in the semifinals. Despite their efforts, Brazil was unable to overturn the suspension.

5. Case 5: Spanish Weightlifter's Bid For Olympic Spot Rejected

Spanish weightlifter David Sanchez Lopez has failed in his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Spanish weightlifter David Sanchez Lopez has failed in his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Photo: Instagram/ @davilillo9
Spanish weightlifter David Sanchez Lopez has failed in his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Lopez challenged the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) decision to sanction the Turkish Weightlifting Federation (TWF) for doping violations.

He argued that the TWF and its athletes should have been banned from the Paris Olympics, which would have opened a spot for him. However, the CAS Ad Hoc Division dismissed his claim.

