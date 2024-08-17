Other Sports

Coimbatore Open 2024: Rayhan Thomas Becomes Only Second Player To Win Title In Maiden PGTI Appearance

The 24-year-old Rayhan (70-67-69-68), who was one shot behind the leader in tied-second position going into the final round, totalled 14-under 274 for the week to prevail by one shot and make history by becoming only the second player to win in his maiden appearance on the PGTI

Rayhan Thomas at Coimbatore Open. Photo: X | PGTI
Dubai-based Rayhan Thomas made his PGTI debut memorable by firing a final round of four-under 68 to clinch the Coimbatore Open title in style on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Thai golfer Pariya Junhasavasdikul was the first player to achieve the feat when he won the year-end Tour Championship in 2016 on his PGTI debut.

Gurugram's Manu Gandas (71-65-72-67) took the second place at 13-under 275 following his his last round of 67. Manu thus climbed four spots from his overnight tied sixth.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (69-65-71-71), the leader by one shot after round three, carded 71 on the final day to finish third at 12-under 276.

Rayhan was two-under through the front-nine after he made three birdies and a bogey that kept him in the race. Rayhan, who has won twice on the MENA Tour while still an amateur and also represented India in several tournaments including the 2018 Asian Games, sank a couple of long birdies on the front nine.

Rayhan became a top contender when he collected birdies on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes.

The golfer, who turned pro in May, had a few anxious moments on the 17th where his ball was plugged in the bunker. He played it over the green from there but got away with a bogey on that hole thanks to a great chip and putt that helped him hold on to his lead.

Rayhan, who has his roots in Kerala, finally sealed it with a par on the 18th after finding the green in two shots and making a comfortable two-putt.

"After sinking that final putt, I just wanted to hug my Uncle (Maj. Thomas), who was caddying for me. He had been there for me all week and that meant a lot to me," said Rayhan, who emerged champion in only his fourth professional appearance.

"It was a really good round today, in fact my best of the week. I had a little scare on the 17th but then did well to salvage the situation by playing a quality chip on that hole to stay ahead and then producing a couple of good shots on the last hole.

"The pressure was off when I knew I could make a two-putt to win on the 18th," he added.

