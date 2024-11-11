Chennai Chess Grand Masters: Aravindh Chithambaram Comes From Behind To Emerge Champion

Aravindh, who had ended Arjun’s unbeaten run in the earlier round, dominated the final round game against GM Parham Maghsoodloo with black pieces. He opted for the Queen’s Gambit declined in the English opening and took control of the board in the middle game after Parham traded the queens in the 24th move. He then drove home the advantage in a knight-pawn ending and force a three-way tie for the top spot.