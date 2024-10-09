Brandon Royval Vs Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Flyweight Bout On TV And Online

Brandon Royval will lock horns against Tatsuro Taira in this enticing headline fight at the UFC Vegas 98 on October 12 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas. The duo are flyweight contenders and will lead the 13-fight card high on confidence. (More Sports News)
Royval has an impressive 16 wins and 7-losses record and boasts multiple feats including Fight of the Night honour on three occasions and also a Performance of the Night award for his victory over Matheus Nicolau.
Taira, on the other hand, comes into this bout on the back of an undefeated record of 16 wins. He is tied for the fifth-longest winning streak in the UFC Flyweight history (5) and also boasts the third-highest control time percentage in the division (50.5%).
Live Streaming:
When Is Brandon Royval Vs Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98 bout?
The Brandon Royval Vs Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98 bout will take place on October 12, Saturday at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas.
What time is the Brandon Royval Vs Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98 bout?
As of now, the timings are not updated. Watch this space for more.
Where to watch Brandon Royval Vs Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98 bout?
The Brandon Royval Vs Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98 bout will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, one can watch it on the SonyLiv app and website.