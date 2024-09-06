Other Sports

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Sixth

Catch the highlights of the men's shot put F35 final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

5 September 2024
India's Arvind will be in action at the Paris Paralympics 2024 X/Aniketm90942912
India’s Arvind Malik finished sixth in the men’s shot put F35 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Uzbekistan’s Khusniddin Norbekov won the gold medal, while Argentina’s Emmanuel Hernan settled for silver, and Iran’s Aliasghar Seyed took home bronze. Catch the highlights, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Paralympics: Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final

Paris Paralympics: When is the Men's Shot Put F35 Final?

The men's shot put F35 final at the Paris Paralympics is scheduled to take place at 12:12 AM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

Arvind has a personal best of 14.77m, while the field looks stacked with five competitors having better personal records and season best throws. However, it should be a mouth-watering watch.

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

We are a few moments away from the men's shot put F35 final at the Paris Paralympics. Can Arvind Malik add to India's already historic medal tally?

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

Okay, so it's finally Arvind Malik time! The Indian is forth in order of participation. This should be a good one. Argentina's Emanuel Hernan will go first.

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

Arvind Malik throws 11.79m in his first attempt that sees him in the bronze medal position as things stand. However, that could change with a few athletes yet to register their first throws.

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

That's the first round done and dusted. Arvind Malik's season best (11.79m) places him sixth with five more throws to be registered. Need a few big ones here.

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

India's Arvind Malik throws 12.34m in his second attempt. There's progress from the first attempt, but not anywhere close to the medal positions as of now. India will hope he's just getting the engine ready. He's currently sixth.

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

For Arvind, good gets better, but not good enough just yet. He has improved from his 12.34m throw to 13.01m but is still a decent distance away from the medal positions. However, it is promising signs for the Indian.

Arvind Malik In Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

Khusniddin Norbekov from Uzbekistan, the defending champion, has created a new Paralympic record with a monstrous 16.82m throw. He’s leading by a distance now. 

Paris Paralympics: Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

Arvind's fourth attempt sees him throw 12.85m, and he will remain sixth. Things not looking very promising for his medal hunt at the moment.

Paris Paralympics: Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

Arvind Malik comes up with a 12.71m throw in his penaltimate attempt. He desperately needs to breach the 15m mark to get into those medal places which looks very unlikely now. Not ruling anything out just yet.

Paris Paralympics: Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

And that's unfortunate for Arvind. His last attempt is a foul, and he will finish sixth in the men's shot put F35 final at the Paris Paralympics with a best throw (13.01m) in the event.

Paris Paralympics: Men's Shot Put F35 Final Live Updates

Uzbekistan’s Khusniddin Norbekov wins the gold medal, while Argentina’s Emmanuel Hernan settles for silver, and Iran’s Aliasghar Seyed takes home bronze. 

That's Us!!

Thank you so much for joining us. We will see you soon. Until next time, take care and goodbye!

