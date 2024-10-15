Other Sports

Amsterdam Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The Amsterdam Marathon is an annual marathon held in Amsterdam, Netherlands since 1975, and will be held on Sunday, October 20 for the 2024 edition

Marathon Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP
This road endurance race has a Platinum Label from World Athletics, and during the full 42.195 km stretch, there are also half marathons (21.097) and an eight km race that will be hosted.

This road endurance race has a Platinum Label from World Athletics, and during the full 42.195 km stretch, there are also half marathons (21.097) and an eight km race that will be hosted.

The current record is 2:03:38, which was recorded by Tamirat Tola in the men’s category in 2021, and the women’s category sees Almaz Ayana hold the record after clocking 2:17:20 in 2022.

Recently, Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashed the world record by nearly two minutes at the Chicago Marathon, winning in 2:09:56.

The 30-year-old broke the world record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede came second in 2:17:32. 

Amsterdam Marathon 2024 Live Streaming Details

How to watch the 2024 Amsterdam Marathon?

In India and Southeast Asia, the live streaming of the 2024 Amsterdam Marathon 2024 will be available on Eurosport Asia. 

People in Spain and other parts of Europe can catch the action live on Eurosport.

