Amit Panghal Returns for Last Boxing Olympic Qualifiers; Check Full Indian Squad Here

India have secured four 2024 Olympic quota places so far with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) clinching their entry to Paris at the Asian Games last year

Amit Panghal advances into the final of the Strandja Memorial tournament in Bulgaria. Photo: X/ @India_AllSports
info_icon

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal returned to the Indian squad as the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) made as many as six changes for the final Olympic qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 25 to June 2.

Indian boxers put up a dismal show at the previous Olympic qualifying event, with all of them failing to secure quota places, following which High Performance Director Bernard Dunne resigned from his post.

Cuban boxing coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez at the Sports Authority of India’s National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, Haryana - SAI Media
'It's Her Time': Ex-India Boxing Coach Backs Nikhat Zareen For Paris Olympics Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the latest assessment, conducted by foreign coaches Dmitry Dmitruk, C.A. Kuttappa and Dharmendra Yadav, 2023 World Championships bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Mohammad Hussamudin (57kg), the seasoned Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar (80kg) have missed the cut.

Panghal, who won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2024 Strandja Memorial, had repeatedly finished behind Bhoria in the assessment, hence missing out on the Asian Games and the first World Olympic Qualifiers.

In the women's category, Ankushita Boro, who competed in the 66kg weight class, has shifted to the 60kg category beating CWG bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria. Meanwhile, national champion Arundhati Choudhary emerged as the top performer in the 66kg weight class.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks at the protest site in Jantar Mantar - File
Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Chief Of Trying To End Her Olympic Dream

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India had nine boxers competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Squad

Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach Jr. (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg)

Women: Ankushita Boro (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg).

