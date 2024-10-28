Other Sports

All India Racketlon Open: Vikramaditya Chaufla Bags Silver Medal - Check All Results

Mohammed Kuba took the men's singles gold, while Naheed Divecha won the women's singles title ahead of Shikha Barasia and Tara Bhandare in Mumbai

Mohammed Kuba of UAE and India's Vikramaditya Chaufla pose with their medals at All India Racketlon Open, in Mumbai on Monday (October 28, 2024). Photo: PTI
India's Vikramaditya Chaufla had to settle for silver medal after going down fighting against UAE's Mohammed Kuba in the All India Racketlon Open in Mumbai. (More Sports News)

Chaufla, who is India's highest-ranked racketlon player and has taken part in multiple world championships, ended on the podium alongside gold winner Kuba and third place Adit Patel in the premier men's singles event of the tournament. The finals took place on Sunday.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Naheed Divecha won the women's singles title ahead of Shikha Barasia and Tara Bhandare.

In the men's singles 40-plus category, Nikhil Bhandare won the gold ahead of Varun Motasha and Akshay Jalan.

Krishna B Kotak, the founder of Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA), topped the men's singles 60-plus category ahead of Sant Swaroop Sharma and Kurimilla Devi.

