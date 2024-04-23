Other Sports

2024 Paris Games: Trap Shooters Unlikely To Be In Olympic Quota Mix In Doha

At the Lusail Shooting range, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot rounds of 25 and 23 in men's trap to end the day in 47th spot. He has a total of 94 over four rounds with one left to play ahead of the finals, where the top six qualify

Indian trap shooters are unlikely to be in the mix for Paris Olympic quotas after the second day of qualifications at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship for Shotgun in Doha on Monday. (More Sports News)

At the Lusail Shooting range, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot rounds of 25 and 23 in men's trap to end the day in 47th spot. He has a total of 94 over four rounds with one left to play ahead of the finals, where the top six qualify.

In women's trap, Manisha Keer is the best placed Indian. Her four-round tally of 89 has placed her in the 38th spot.

Among other Indians in the fray, Vivaan Kapoor (91) and Zoravar Sandhu (90) were placed 87th and 111th respectively in men's trap while Neeru (89) and Shreyasi Singh (84) were in 41st and 58th positions respectively in women's trap.

There are two quota places available in each of the four individual Olympic events at Doha.

