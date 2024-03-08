Sports

NZ Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1: Australia's Josh Hazlewood Scalps A Five-For In Kane Williamson's 100th Test To Take Honours - In Pics

Josh Hazlewood took 5-31 as Australia bowled out New Zealand for 162 on the first day of the second cricket Test on Friday, overshadowing the 100th Test appearances of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Williamson made 17 in the course of an accelerating collapse of the New Zealand batting order in which Tom Latham’s 38 was the highest score. Southee made 26 in a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Matt Henry (29) which was the highest of the innings. By stumps, Australia was 124-4 and the deficit had been reduced to 38. Marnus Labuschagne had played his way out of a slump and was 45 not out at the close and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was 1.