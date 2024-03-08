Sports

NZ Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1: Australia's Josh Hazlewood Scalps A Five-For In Kane Williamson's 100th Test To Take Honours - In Pics

Josh Hazlewood took 5-31 as Australia bowled out New Zealand for 162 on the first day of the second cricket Test on Friday, overshadowing the 100th Test appearances of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Williamson made 17 in the course of an accelerating collapse of the New Zealand batting order in which Tom Latham’s 38 was the highest score. Southee made 26 in a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Matt Henry (29) which was the highest of the innings. By stumps, Australia was 124-4 and the deficit had been reduced to 38. Marnus Labuschagne had played his way out of a slump and was 45 not out at the close and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was 1.

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1

New Zealand bowler Ben Sears reacts after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith, left, on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
New Zealand's Tom Latham congratulates teammate Matt Henry, right, after dismissing Australia's Cam Green on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cam Green on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
Australia's Cam Green reacts after he was out bowled by New Zealand's Matt Henry on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
Mitchell Starc, right, of Australia is congratulated by teammate Pat Cummins after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
Mitchell Starc, centre, of Australia celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
Australian slip fielders wait for a catch during play on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
New Zealand's Tom Latham bats on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1
Mitch Marsh, centre, of Australia celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Will Young on day one for the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Tags

Test Cricket

