Djokovic Vs Zverev: Serbian Books Sinner Tie At French Open 2025

A crucial moment arrived more than 2 1/2 hours into Novak Djokovic’s 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 French Open quarterfinal victory over Alexander Zverev. It was the fourth set, and Djokovic led, but Zverev was in possession of a break point and a chance to get back into Wednesday’s match. They engaged in a 41-stroke exchange, the longest of a buggy and breezy night, and Djokovic came out on top, smacking a forehand winner. He stayed in place afterward, breathing heavily, with hands on hips, scanning the standing ovation from thousands of Court Philippe-Chatrier spectators. Djokovic might be 38 now. He might have slogged through a pair of three-match losing skids this season and slid to No. 6 in the rankings. What hasn’t changed is Djokovic’s determination or his ability to be his best on big stages — and now he’s two wins from a record 25th Grand Slam title.

French Open: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic
French Open: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates as he won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
French Open: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
French Open: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Winner Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, and Germany's Alexander Zverev hug after their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
French Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic
French Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Serbia's Novak Djokovic slides for the ball against Germany's Alexander Zverev during a quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
French Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
French Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
French Tennis Open: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic
French Tennis Open: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning advantage in the last game of his match-winning set during a quarterfinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev during the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
French Tennis Open: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
French Tennis Open: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Spectators watch the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
French Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
French Open Tennis Championships: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic
French Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
French Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
French Open Tennis Championships: Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.

