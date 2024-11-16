Sports

NBA: Timberwolves Hold Off Fox's 60-Point Outburst, Edge Kings 130-126 In Overtime

Minnesota Timberwolves rode a dramatic finish in overtime past a historic outing by De'Aaron Fox to win 130-126 over Sacramento. Fox, who made a franchise-record 60 points, took the Kings from a 20-point deficit down to a tie in his final seconds of regulation after he buried his clutch jumper with one second left. Minnesota fought back, however, thanks in large part to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle strong performances with 36 and 26 points respectively, who hit the clucking final buzzer beating basket in overtime. The Timberwolves ended a three-game losing streak with a late game Fox-fight and won it all on a clutch shot by Edwards as time was running out.