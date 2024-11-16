Sports

NBA: Timberwolves Hold Off Fox's 60-Point Outburst, Edge Kings 130-126 In Overtime

Minnesota Timberwolves rode a dramatic finish in overtime past a historic outing by De'Aaron Fox to win 130-126 over Sacramento. Fox, who made a franchise-record 60 points, took the Kings from a 20-point deficit down to a tie in his final seconds of regulation after he buried his clutch jumper with one second left. Minnesota fought back, however, thanks in large part to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle strong performances with 36 and 26 points respectively, who hit the clucking final buzzer beating basket in overtime. The Timberwolves ended a three-game losing streak with a late game Fox-fight and won it all on a clutch shot by Edwards as time was running out.

NBA: Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) makes a jump shot over Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) makes a jump shot over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, upper left, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edward, left, talks with Kings guard De'Aaron Fox | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edward, left, talks with Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox after an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Kings forward Domantas Sabonis | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) defends during overtime of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin (3) drives to the basket with Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defending | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin (3) drives to the basket with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defending during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) sits on the floor after forward Jaden McDaniels fouls out of the game | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) sits on the floor after forward Jaden McDaniels fouls out of the game in the final minutes of overtime in an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) makes a reverse layup past Kings forward Trey Lyles | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) makes a reverse layup past Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles, behind, during overtime of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Kings guard De'Aaron Fox calls out plays to his team | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox calls out plays to his team during a free throw shot during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) blocks Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) blocks Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up court as Kings guard Keon Ellis | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up court as Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) defends during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA: Kings forward Keegan Murray dribbles upcourt | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray dribbles upcourt during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, California.

