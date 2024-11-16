Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) makes a jump shot over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, upper left, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edward, left, talks with Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox after an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) defends during overtime of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin (3) drives to the basket with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defending during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) sits on the floor after forward Jaden McDaniels fouls out of the game in the final minutes of overtime in an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) makes a reverse layup past Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles, behind, during overtime of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox calls out plays to his team during a free throw shot during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) blocks Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up court as Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) defends during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray dribbles upcourt during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, California.