Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, blocks a shot by Utah Jazz forward John Collins, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, left, and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson hold Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber as he has a few words with Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15), during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, gets tangled up with Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15), during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is guarded by Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13), during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson shoots the ball during warmups, before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) goes for a rebound along with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton celebrates with Jazz fans at the buzzer, as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall missed his last second shot, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after drawing a foul as he scores for Utah, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) looks for a shot as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.