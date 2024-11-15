Sports

NBA: Collins' 28 Pointer Helps Jazz Beat Mavericks

John Collins scored the last of his 28 points on a tiebreaking dunk with 6.4 seconds left to give the Utah Jazz their first home victory of the season, 115-113 over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Collins also had nine rebounds. Jordan Clarkson added 20 points. Luka Doncic had 37 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. Quentin Grimes added 15 points and five assists while filling in for Kyrie Irving, who missed the game because of a right shoulder sprain. Klay Thompson had 17 points.