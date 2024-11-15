Sports

NBA: Collins' 28 Pointer Helps Jazz Beat Mavericks

John Collins scored the last of his 28 points on a tiebreaking dunk with 6.4 seconds left to give the Utah Jazz their first home victory of the season, 115-113 over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Collins also had nine rebounds. Jordan Clarkson added 20 points. Luka Doncic had 37 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. Quentin Grimes added 15 points and five assists while filling in for Kyrie Irving, who missed the game because of a right shoulder sprain. Klay Thompson had 17 points.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, blocks a shot by Jazz forward John Collins | Photo: AP/Rick Egan

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, blocks a shot by Utah Jazz forward John Collins, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_Naji Marshall
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, left, and Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson hold Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, left, and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson hold Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber as he has a few words with Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15), during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_Maxi Kleber
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, gets tangled up with Jazz forward Drew Eubanks | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, gets tangled up with Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (15), during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_Jordan Clarkson
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is guarded by Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is guarded by Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13), during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_Klay Thompson
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Mavericks guard Klay Thompson shoots the ball | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson shoots the ball during warmups, before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_Naji Marshall
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) goes for a rebound along with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) goes for a rebound along with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_Collin Sexton
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Jazz guard Collin Sexton celebrates with Jazz fans at the buzzer | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton celebrates with Jazz fans at the buzzer, as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall missed his last second shot, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_Jordan Clarkson
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after drawing a foul as he scores for Utah | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after drawing a foul as he scores for Utah, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City.

NBA Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Basketball photo_John Collins
NBA Mavericks vs Jazz Basketball: Jazz forward John Collins (20) looks for a shot as Mavericks guard Luka Doncic | Photo: AP/Rick Egan
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) looks for a shot as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

