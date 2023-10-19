National Games Of India 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch - Full Schedule, Dates, Venues

It's time for India's biggest annual multi-sport extravaganza again. The National Games are back and around the corner, after a successful 2022 edition hosted across six cities of Gujarat (track cycling competition took place in Delhi). Goa will host the event this time, and the state's chief minister Pramod Sawant has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games 2023 in Panjim on October 26, 2023. Sawant also said that the theme for this edition is 'One Nation, One Spirit'. Though the Games will officially open on October 26, several disciplines will start earlier. Badminton, for instance, has already begun on October 19 in Panjim. (ODI World Cup | Sports News)

The five cities of Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda and Vasco will together host the various disciplines, with Delhi again organizing the track cycling races, in addition to the golf competition. This is the 37th edition of the Nation Games and it will be the first time Goa will be hosting them.

National Games 2023 will feature as many as 42 sports, which is the highest number of disciplines in its history. The list includes Olympic as well as indigenous sports like kho kho, yogasana and mallakhamb, which made their debut in the previous edition. Last year, over 7,000 athletes featured in 36 sports and the athlete count this time is likely to cross 10,000.

Here is all you need to know about the National Games 2023 - live streaming, schedule, venues, dates and telecast information

When will the National Games 2023 be held?

The National Games 2023 will officially be held from October 26 to November 9. Some events will begin earlier, with the first discipline being badminton, which started on Thursday, October 19.

Where will the National Games 2023 be held?

The National Games 2023 will be held in Goa, with the five cities of Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda and Vasco jointly hosting it (track cycling and golf events will be organized in Delhi).

Where will the National Games 2023 be live streamed?

The National Games 2023 will be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.

On which TV channel will the National Games 2023 be telecast live?

The National Games 2023 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel.

What is the schedule of National Games 2023?

Below is the sport-wise schedule of National Games 2023:

Badminton: October 19-24 (Panjim)

Netball: October 22-27 (Panjim)

Gymnastics: October 23-28 (Mapusa)

Basketball: October 23-28 (Margao)

Weightlifting: October 25-29 (Panjim)

Rugby: October 25-27 (Panjim)

Pencak Silat: October 26-29 (Panjim)

Mallakhamb: October 26-28 (Panjim)

Fencing: October 26-30 (Panjim)

Billiards and Snooker: October 27-30 (Mapusa)

Football (Women): October 27-November 5 (Vasco)

Rowing: October 28-30 (Mapusa)

Beach Football: October 28-November 1 (Margao)

Beach Handball: October 28-November 1 (Panjim)

Aquatics: October 29-November 4 (Panjim)

Athletics: October 29-November 3 (Panjim)

Table Tennis: October 29-Movember 2 (Panjim)

Hockey: October 30-November 8 (Mapusa)

Football (Men): October 30-November 8 (Margao)

Rollball: October 30-November 2 (Margao)

Sepak Takraw: October 30-November 3 (Margao)

Tennis: October 30-November 5 (Margao)

Gatka: October 31-November 2 (Panjim)

Taekwondo: October 31-November 3 (Ponda)

Boxing: November 1-November 8 (Mapusa)

Lawn Bowls: November 1-November 8 (Vasco)

Squash: November 1-November 5 (Vasco)

Mini Golf: November 1-November 3 (Panjim)

Wrestling: November 1-November 3 (Panjim)

Wushu: November 1-November 4 (Panjim)

Shooting: November 2-November 9 (Mapusa)

Cycling (Track race): November 2-November 5 (Delhi)

Rowing (Coastal/Tidal/Sport): November 3-November 6 (Panjim)

Yachting: November 3-November 8 (Panjim)

Beach Volleyball: November 4-November 7 (Panjim)

Kabaddi: November 4-November 8 (Panjim)

Triathlon: November 4-November 7 (Panjim)

Handball: November 4-November 8 (Margao)

Canoeing and Kayaking: November 4-November 7 (Mapusa)

Kho-Kho: November 4-November 8 (Ponda)

Golf: November 5-November 9 (Delhi)

Lagori: November 5-November 6 (Panjim)

Yogasana: November 5-November 9 (Panjim)

Sqay Martial Arts: November 6-November 8 (Margao)

Judo: November 6-November 8 (Panjim)

Kalaripayattu: November 7-November 8 (Panjim)

Cycling (road race): November 8-November 9 (Vasco)