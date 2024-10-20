United States Grand Prix: Norris Takes Austin Pole With 'Best Lap Of My Career'

Lando Norris believes he produced the best lap of his career in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, which he will start on pole ahead of Max Verstappen. (More Motorsport News)
Norris, who is 54 points behind Verstappen in the race for the drivers' championship title, qualified 0.031 seconds quicker than the Dutchman in Texas on Saturday.
The McLaren driver was helped by Mercedes' George Russell crashing to prevent any driver improving on their second laps, after Verstappen had started his second attempt much quicker than Norris, only to be forced to abort.
Reflecting on his first lap, Norris said: "It was a beautiful lap. I was not going to go much quicker than I did.
"When you just do a lap and you think it’s going to be tough to beat... I put everything on the line, I needed to do it.
"We’ve not had the pace of the Ferraris or Red Bulls so I had to do something, and I did that.
"It was a very good lap. I can probably say quite confidently the best of my career."
Norris' pole is his fourth in the last five races, with him and team-mate Oscar Piastri posting two race victories apiece in the last four.
Piastri will start Sunday's race fifth, ahead of Russell but behind Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who qualified in third and fourth respectively.