Singapore GP: Norris Revels In 'Amazing' Outing After Cutting Gap To Verstappen

Lando Norris lauded an "amazing race" as McLaren's Singapore Grand Prix dominance secured a comfortable ending for the winner. (More Motorsports News)
Norris claimed his third win of the Formula One season on Sunday, further closing the gap in the drivers' championship to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman's lead has now been slashed to 52 points but the defending champion remains the favourite to regain his crown.
That will not take away from another success for Norris, however, with the Briton relishing further success in 2024.
"It was an amazing race," Norris told Sky Sports. "A few too many close calls – I had a couple of little moments in the middle – but it was well controlled, I think, otherwise.
"The car was mega. I could push, we were flying the whole race, and at the end I could just chill. So it was a nice race, still tough, I'm a bit out of breath, but a fun one."
With Verstappen finishing just behind Norris, Oscar Piastri completed a superb weekend for McLaren by coming in third ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.
It could have been a different story for Norris and McLaren, though, with the 24-year-old brushing the barriers on more than one occasion.
"It's not that you are necessarily over-pushing, sometimes it can even be that you are just chilling too much," Norris said of those near-misses.
"Maybe it was a bit of both, I don't know what it is. It's tricky. It's still tough out there and easy to lock the tyres as I did.
"I still pushed, I didn't want to have a one-second lead, I wanted to have the biggest lead possible."
Norris has now equalled Stirling Moss and John Surtees on 24 podiums, meaning David Coulthard (62) and Eddie Irvine (26) are the only Britons to have secured more F1 podium finishes without winning a world championship.